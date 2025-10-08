There's one photo accessory I'm determined to buy on Prime Day, and you should too

What have you got your eye on over Amazon Prime Day? A shiny camera you've been coveting for a while? Or an exotic lens that's finally come down in price, perhaps? I've set my sights a little lower, but for something that will arguably have a greater impact on my photography. I won't stop shopping until I have a decent selection of filters in my basket.

Filters might not sound the most exciting of photographic accessories, but I would counter that they can have a much more dramatic effect on your photography. The best neutral density filters can slow down your exposure so much that clouds in the sky become photogenic streaks, crashing waves become a milky blur, and the people in busy street scenes disappear altogether! A polarizer cuts through surface glare, enabling you to see right through to the bottom of riverbeds, brings out the vibrant greens of vegetation, and adds punch to wispy clouds in brilliant blue skies. Variable NDs allow you to slow your shutter to a customizable degree and are much sought after by videographers. There are other trick filters to consider, too!

So that's what I'm buying, and so should you! Luckily, I've done the hard work of hunting down the best Amazon Prime Day filter deals so you don't have to – and here are the unmissable bargains I've discovered!

Save 18% K&F Concept Circular Polarizer: was £29.99 now £24.64 at Amazon The extra-tough, lightweight aluminum-magnesium alloy frame ensures excellent durability while preventing jamming, yet has an ultra-slim rim profile that avoids vignetting on wide-angle lenses and maintains rotation capabilities to adjust polarization levels.

Save 16% K&F Concept Variable ND2-ND400 ND Lens Filter: was £18.99 now £15.99 at Amazon Available to fit a variety of lens diameters, from 37mm to 82mm, this top-quality variable ND filter can be adjusted from 1 to 9 stops for precise light control. The AGC optical glass construction and eight multi-layer coatings reduce reflections and glare, ensuring superior image quality.

Save 45% Walking Way Pro-Mist 1/4 Pro Black Mist Filter: was £26.99 now £14.89 at Amazon A Mist filter creates a popular motion picture effect that softens excess sharpness and contrast, bestowing highlights with a pearlescent halo, resulting in a special filmic atmosphere. This price is for the 49mm 1/4 mist filter, but there are various thread sizes and effect strengths; some are in the deal, some aren't!

Save 38% Hoya UX II UV Protection Filter: was £27.60 now £16.99 at Amazon Sometimes a filter doesn't have much effect on your images at all, as is the case with this UV protection filter. It filters out UV light, reducing glare, but its prime purpose is to protect your lens; it's much cheaper to replace this inexpensive filter – should it pick up a scratch – than the front element of an expensive lens!

Save 30% Neewer 5-in-1 Magnetic Lens Filter Kit: was £75.99 now £53.19 at Amazon Comprising a 10-stop ND1000, a circular polarizer, and a UV filter, this magnetic kit makes changing filters faster. Screw the slim, lightweight adapter ring into your lens to magnetically attach any of the three included filters. The included lens cap also attaches magnetically.

Save 30% Neewer Kaleidoscope Prism Lens Filter: was £18.99 now £13.29 at Amazon This special effects kaleidoscope prism lens filter bends light to create repeated elements surrounding the central subject, as well as a cool refraction effect with different angles, all in-camera and without the use of editing software.

