There's one photo accessory I'm determined to buy on Prime Day, and you should too
If you really want to improve your creative photography, these cheap yet essential extras should be at the top of your shopping list, and Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to get them
What have you got your eye on over Amazon Prime Day? A shiny camera you've been coveting for a while? Or an exotic lens that's finally come down in price, perhaps? I've set my sights a little lower, but for something that will arguably have a greater impact on my photography. I won't stop shopping until I have a decent selection of filters in my basket.
• Don't miss today's best Amazon Prime camera deals
Filters might not sound the most exciting of photographic accessories, but I would counter that they can have a much more dramatic effect on your photography. The best neutral density filters can slow down your exposure so much that clouds in the sky become photogenic streaks, crashing waves become a milky blur, and the people in busy street scenes disappear altogether! A polarizer cuts through surface glare, enabling you to see right through to the bottom of riverbeds, brings out the vibrant greens of vegetation, and adds punch to wispy clouds in brilliant blue skies. Variable NDs allow you to slow your shutter to a customizable degree and are much sought after by videographers. There are other trick filters to consider, too!
So that's what I'm buying, and so should you! Luckily, I've done the hard work of hunting down the best Amazon Prime Day filter deals so you don't have to – and here are the unmissable bargains I've discovered!
Comprising a set of four ND4, ND8, ND64, and ND1000 neutral density filters, you can pick the correct filter for the creative effect you wish to achieve. There are various filter thread options available, and the set comes in a waterproof pouch to keep them protected.
The extra-tough, lightweight aluminum-magnesium alloy frame ensures excellent durability while preventing jamming, yet has an ultra-slim rim profile that avoids vignetting on wide-angle lenses and maintains rotation capabilities to adjust polarization levels.
Available to fit a variety of lens diameters, from 37mm to 82mm, this top-quality variable ND filter can be adjusted from 1 to 9 stops for precise light control. The AGC optical glass construction and eight multi-layer coatings reduce reflections and glare, ensuring superior image quality.
A Mist filter creates a popular motion picture effect that softens excess sharpness and contrast, bestowing highlights with a pearlescent halo, resulting in a special filmic atmosphere. This price is for the 49mm 1/4 mist filter, but there are various thread sizes and effect strengths; some are in the deal, some aren't!
Sometimes a filter doesn't have much effect on your images at all, as is the case with this UV protection filter. It filters out UV light, reducing glare, but its prime purpose is to protect your lens; it's much cheaper to replace this inexpensive filter – should it pick up a scratch – than the front element of an expensive lens!
Comprising a 10-stop ND1000, a circular polarizer, and a UV filter, this magnetic kit makes changing filters faster. Screw the slim, lightweight adapter ring into your lens to magnetically attach any of the three included filters. The included lens cap also attaches magnetically.
This special effects kaleidoscope prism lens filter bends light to create repeated elements surrounding the central subject, as well as a cool refraction effect with different angles, all in-camera and without the use of editing software.
In addition to being Prime Day deals, many of these discounts are time-limited and once they're gone, they're gone, so you'll need to be quick to avoid disappointment!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it's reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn't solely limited to the Big N.
