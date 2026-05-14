I am IRON MAN! This wearable DJI Ronin 4D camera rig looks like wild sci-fi mashup

If you were trying to capture better photos than this terrifying vision of a photographer from the future, it’d be game over, man! Game over!

I’m willing to bet you’ve never seen a camera rig like this before! DJI has posted a video of a photographer who is giving me serious action flick vibes, thanks to a crazy wearable DJI Ronin 4D rig.

The torso and pauldrons look like armor that’s been pinched from one of the colonial marines from Aliens, the shoulder-mounted Ronin 4D looks like War Machine’s shoulder canon from Avengers: Endgame, and the leg supports look like they’ve been ripped from Matt Damon’s exoskeleton in Elysium.

(You forgot to add my Road Warriors reference!!! – Ed)

The Setup That Needs No Explanation 😎 DJI Ronin 4D - YouTube Watch On

To top it all off, you’ve got a pair of wrap-around sunglasses that give the whole getup serious T-800 vibes. All of this amounts to what has to be the most intimidating photographer I’ve ever seen…

During the video, the DJI Ronin 4D can be seen moving around on the photographer’s shoulder, while a gimbal arm extending from the torso is attached to what appears to be the Canon EOS C50 and Canon RF 1200mm f/8L IS USM (a $20K / £22K / AU$35K lens in its own right!).

The futuristic DJI Ronin 4D 6K (pictured) really complements HangpaiV’s futuristic getup (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley/Digital Camera World)

At one point, the photographer spins the hulking 3.4-kg optic around on the armature and catches it. On closer inspection, the body armor appears to be made by Riddell – which makes a lot of sense, considering it produces shoulder pads for football (that's American football, for our international readers).

And as for the exoskeleton legs, they're made by Hypershell and are used to lighten the load.

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It would appear that the mastermind behind this totally barmy rig is called HangpaiV. And judging by the comments section on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, people love it! My favorite comments are “Beginners photographers for no reason… [sic]” and “All that and forgot to press record”. Then again, when you look that cool, who cares?

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