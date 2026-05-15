The world’s first slim laptop power bank with a replaceable battery aims to reduce e-waste and boost portability

"The world’s first slim laptop power bank with a replaceable battery" has launched on Kickstarter. At just 12mm thick, Edge by British brand Krafted is designed to sit "neatly" under your laptop, geared toward portability while also being more environmentally friendly than alternatives.

The replaceable battery and recycled materials certainly gain sustainability points. But the Edge also promises to "extend your laptop power by 4x and your phone by 5x" despite its ultra-thin footprint that's designed to sit neatly beneath your laptop – with silicone bars providing airflow and ventilation.

The ultra-slim design is, of course, the big attention-grabber. And, while not pocket-sized (being 12.88mm at its thickest, 270mm long, and 190mm wide), the device will fit into practically any backpack and certainly the laptop sleeve of a camera backpack.

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With two USB-C and two USB-A outputs, you can charge multiple devices at once, with Krafted claiming the 65W output is powerful enough to charge a MacBook or Dell XPS at "full speed". (Which is a strong feature on paper, but “full speed” does sound a little vague for my liking – so concrete stats wouldn’t go amiss.)

According to the company, most standard power banks are sealed units that normally end up in landfill within "three to five years". Krafted, however, is vying for more sustainable electronics.

The Edge's 20,000mAh battery features a modular cassette design – which means when the internal cells eventually wear out, you only replace those while keeping the hardware in use.

The construction also looks to bolster the Edge’s sustainable credentials, with an aluminum alloy 7075 body and an OBP-certified ocean-bound plastic top panel. Finally, a braided fabric cable featuring a magnetic metal connector at one end and a plant-based faux-leather tag at the other is built into the device.

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The Edge is now available for backing on Kickstarter, where it has already smashed its goal by over 440% ahead of the June 10 campaign end date.

It carries an Early Bird price of $139 (around £103 / AU$192), with the regular retail price being $159 (£118 / AU$220). Shipping is expected to begin in July.

Editor's note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

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