GoPro founder “fully supports” action camera giant’s potential sale

Action camera giant GoPro is considering a potential sale of the company or another “strategic event” – and it’s a move that founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman, says he “fully supports.”

Earlier this week, GoPro announced that it would find a financial advisor to help review potential strategies, which “could include a sale of the company or merger.”

Just two days later, the company announced that it had retained Houlidhan Lokey, Inc, a global investment bank with experience in both the defense and consumer sectors, to aid in that investigation.

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While the news does not mean that a sale is certain, the announcement makes it clear that the action camera goliath is seriously considering a potential sale or merger.

(Image credit: GoPro)

The announcement actually stems from “several unsolicited inbound strategic inquiries” that GoPro received after it announced that it was looking into expanding into the defense and aerospace industries.

Woodman, who declined part of his salary after laying off 15% of the GoPro workforce, says that the potential change has his backing.

"I fully support the effort to review a potential sale of the company to maximize shareholder value, and this process has the full support of GoPro's Board of Directors and management team.”

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At this point in the process, it’s unclear if the move will result in a sale, merger or another change – and GoPro notes that it has not set a timeline for reviewing the process, either.

While the announcement doesn’t come with a certain sale, one thing seems certain: GoPro is at least considering a potential sale.

The move comes as the action camera specialist has struggled amid rising competition in the market. In the first quarter of 2026, GoPro posted a 26% revenue loss year-over-year, stemming from a 29& drop in action camera sales.

The move, however, comes shortly after GoPro announced the new Mission 1 series, a more cinema-oriented line with larger 1-inch sensors. The Mission 1 line launches at the end of May with two fixed-lens models, with a mirrorless body expected to follow later this year.

GoPro’s recent expansion beyond action cameras – with both the defense industry and the launch of the cinema series – may be key to the offers the California-based company considers.

The GoPro Mission 1 series (Image credit: GoPro)

Woodman says that GoPro “has substantial unrecognized value,” hinting that the action camera giant’s reputation for durable, portable cameras could be integrated into other industries, much like the announcement to look into the defense sector and the Mission 1 cinema series.

For GoPro fans and users of the longstanding lineup of action cameras, the potential sale or merger could bring significant changes. Just how significant it will likely depend on what companies are in the running.

A sale to a company in the defense market, for example, could mean a significant shift compared to a sale to a consumer electronics or camera company.

The investment advisor that GoPro has selected has “strong ties” with both defense and consumer sectors, GoPro says.

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