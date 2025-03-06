Fujifilm is planning something big for March 20 – as a Fujifilm photographer, this is what I hope is coming

Fujifilm has confirmed the date of the brand’s next event – The Fujifilm X Summit will be held on March 20 in Prague. A video shared by Fujifilm India confirms the date of the event in the Czech Republic and a silhouette of what could be an upcoming camera.

Fujifilm’s X Summit events in the past have unveiled many key launches and, while the video doesn’t specifically mention anything beyond the date and “exciting news,” as a Fujifilm photographer, I hope the brand is gearing up for a new camera launch.

X Summits tend to bring key launches for the Fujifilm brand – for example, at the last one, Fujifilm announced the X-M5, the XF 500mm f/5.6 , and the 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II .

After staying quiet during all the launches at the CP+ 2025 event last week, I hope the unveil of the official X Summit date means some new gear is coming.

Fujifilm X Summit Prague 2025 Teaser - YouTube

At the end of the teaser video shared by Fujifilm India, the silhouette of an unidentified camera appears at the bottom of the video. Naturally, as a teaser, very little details remain intact on the brief glimpse.

But, one detail I noted from the silhouette is that the camera doesn’t have the typical viewfinder bump at the top, like you see on cameras like the X-T5 or the X-H2. Instead, the top of the camera is largely clean lines, though I think I can spot a hotshoe slot, a shutter release, and what looks like one dial at the top. I hope this means that a new Fujifilm rangefinder-inspired camera is coming.

Fujifilm’s rangefinder-inspired cameras don’t have that typical viewfinder bump because the viewfinder is instead located on the left corner of the camera. This design appears in models like the mirrorless Fujifilm X-Pro3 and X-E4, the medium format GFX 50R, and the compact X100VI.

With the X100VI launched just over a year ago, I don’t expect an update to that line so soon. But the X-Pro3 was announced in 2019 – it's really one of the best takes on the retro camera trends so I'm really hoping for a successor. The X-E4 launched in 2021, and the GFX 50R in 2018.

But, it’s more than just the time lapsed that has me hoping for a rangefinder-inspired design. This design also tends to be more compact than options like the X-T5. With the popularity of the X100VI making the camera nearly impossible to find in stock at list price, pairing a compact mirrorless with a pancake lens is a great alternative. The problem? The compact X-M5 is similarly hard to find, and cameras like the X-Pro3 and X-E4 are starting to show their age a bit.

Of course, the lack of that classic viewfinder bump may not mean a rangefinder-inspired camera, it may actually mean there’s no viewfinder at all, like on the X-M5. I would be pretty disappointed if that were the case.

Another possibility is a camera geared towards video, as many cinema-focused cameras have simplistic body designs in order to be customized with cages and accessories like follow focus.

Fujifilm has already confirmed that it is developing a GFX, or medium-format, Eterna camera, so that’s another possibility.

Of course, with so little information on the teaser, it’s unclear exactly what is coming from Fujifilm. I'm speculating (and wishing) for a rangefinder-like design, but others have seen the same video and predicted a medium format camera. But, based on past X Summit launches and that tiny glimpse, I have high hopes for whatever news Fujifilm is planning to unleash on March 20.

