The new Fujifilm XF 500mm f/5.6 makes X-mount a pro sports and wildlife contender

By
published

Fujifilm finally shows telephoto primes some love! Its new XF 500mm f/5.6 is perfectly matched for the X-H2S' furious shutter speeds

XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR lens attached to a camera and held in front of a person outside on a rocky cliffside with mountains in the background
(Image credit: Fujifilm / Maggie Parise)

Fujifilm’s XF mount has no shortage of lenses, with pretty much all bases covered – until you want to go long, with relatively slim pickings at longer focal lengths. The current prime lens lineup tops out at 200mm, though there are two zooms that reach further (the XF 150-600mm and XF 100-400mm) – but when you take into account both new and legacy glass, other mounts just have it better.

However, today is the day that begins to shift, as the company has just unveiled the Fujifilm XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR, which offers a bright aperture at a substantial focal distance. 

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

