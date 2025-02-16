The GFX 50R is almost my perfect camera – did Fujifilm quit on it too soon?

I shoot with both a Fujifilm GFX 50S and a Fujifilm X100F, and I often find myself torn between the two. I want the versatility, portability, and convenience of the compact X100F but with the medium format sensor and image quality of the GFX – which leads me to what I think is one of the most underrated cameras of recent times – the Fujifilm GFX 50R.

For years, compact cameras have been synonymous with speed and convenience, while medium format has traditionally been slow and methodical. Autofocus has often lagged behind full-frame and APS-C systems, and shooting with these cameras has required a more deliberate approach. However, Fujifilm’s latest advancements have changed the game. The new sensor and processor combination found in the GFX 100 II has dramatically improved autofocus speed, processing power, and even video capabilities. Suddenly, medium format is no longer the slow beast it once was; it’s fast, responsive, and versatile.

The GFX 50R was a huge step in the right direction for medium format in a more compact rangefinder-style body, although it wasn’t truly compact. But a newer version, perhaps alongside some smaller lenses, could be my ideal solution – blending the stunning image quality of medium format with the portability, speed, and ease of use typically reserved for compact cameras. As someone who already shoots with a GFX, I can’t help but feel excited about the potential of such a camera, but is it feasible?

A model based on the rangefinder-esque Fujifilm GFX 50R would be perfect for a compact camera.

Well, the image circle of a GFX lens is a fixed size, so there are going to be limits on how small a camera can go, but with cameras like the Sigma fp L changing the way we think about full-frame camera bodies, potentially Fujifilm could put the GFX 50R on a similar diet. As for lenses, the Fujifilm GF 50mm f/3.5 R LM WR is a great almost-pancake lens for GFX, but is the outlier in the GF system for compact lenses, and I would love to see more like it.

A new more compact GFX 50R wouldn’t just be technically compelling but it could redefine how we think about medium-format photography. Traditionally seen as a tool for studio work, landscapes, and fine art, this new approach could bring medium format to street photography, travel, and documentary work in a way that’s never been truly practical before. Imagine the image quality of a GFX in a camera that fits into a jacket pocket – an enticing prospect for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Of course, this is just my wishful thinking, but Fujifilm has a strong history of pushing boundaries. The GFX system has already proven that medium format can be more accessible and adaptable than ever before. If a new smaller GFX is on the horizon, it could be one of the most revolutionary cameras the brand has ever released and I, for one, am ready for it.

You may also like

Check out our guides to the best Fujifilm cameras, the best medium format cameras, and the best compact cameras.