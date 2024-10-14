Fujifilm’s shrunk-down trinity lens is a more fitting size for its cameras

Fujifilm has just unveiled the latest version of its red-badged standard zoom lens – the Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II.

This is Fujifilm’s most professional workhorse lens, with a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range and a catch-all focal length equivalent to 24-84mm in full-frame. But this time it’s all about size – and it looks to be the perfect shrunk-down match for the company's APS-C cameras.

By banishing the mirror from bulky DSLRs, mirrorless cameras were suddenly able to be a lot smaller – the only issue was, lenses weren’t quite able to keep up. It’s a physics issue; to maintain large apertures and the number of glass elements required, pro-level lenses have remained fairly unwieldy – and the first generation XF 16-55mm always felt a bit too big.

With this new smaller lens, we're not just talking a few grams and millimeters here and there trumped up for marketing; with the XF 16-55mm version II, Fujifilm has achieved a pretty substantial 37.4% reduction in weight versus the first-generation lens, with the new model weighing just 410g (vs 655g for the previous model).

The lens is also considerably smaller, with a 37.8% reduction to the overall volume, being 11mm (0.43in) shorter and 5mm (0.2in) narrower in diameter. This has also meant that the filter thread size has dropped from 77mm to 72mm.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Despite the reductions in size and weight, the XF 16-55mm still retains its water and dust resistance ratings you’d expect from a professional red-badge lens, with 12 sealing points on the body and a fluorine coating on the front to repel water and grime. However, weather sealing is only totally complete with a weather-sealed body like the X-H2.

But it's not all about how the lens has slimmed down – one major new addition to the XF 16-55mm II is a new de-clickable aperture switch appearing for the first time on a Fujifilm lens. This is a huge boon for video makers as a de-clicked aperture facilitates smooth and quiet transitions between aperture values during video recording. And with Fujifilm’s cameras being incredibly popular with hybrid creators, I’d expect all its lenses to follow suit from here on.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The XF 16-55mm II is made up of 16 elements sorted into 11 groups and includes 4 aspherical lenses, 1 Super ED lens and 3 ED lenses.

Fujifilm has touted its new manufacturing process that has enables these elements to be cut even thinner, which not only has the benefit of assisting with the huge weight savings made with the new 16-55mm, but Fujifilm claims these thinner elements should reduce onion ring patterns seen in bokeh. There are also now 11 aperture blades versus the previous model’s 9, which should make for an even rounder bokeh.

The lens uses an internal focusing system with a linear motor and focusing should be speedy with Fujifilm clocking AF speed at 0.02 seconds in its tests. While the 16-55mm is not a macro lens by any stretch, it can get reasonably close with a close focusing distance of 0.3m (~11.8in) across the entire zoom range, and with a max magnification of 0.21x.

The XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II will cost $1,199 / £1,149 / AU$2,149, which holds firm on the very reasonable price of the first generation. The lens is available for preorder now and will be in stores on November 28.

