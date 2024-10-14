Fujifilm’s shrunk-down trinity lens is a more fitting size for its cameras

By
published

With a 38% size and 37% weight reduction, the new Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II looks like the perfect-sized workhorse for APS-C

Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II lens attached to a camera and held in a pair of hands outside over large pebbles
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has just unveiled the latest version of its red-badged standard zoom lens – the Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II. 

This is Fujifilm’s most professional workhorse lens, with a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range and a catch-all focal length equivalent to 24-84mm in full-frame. But this time it’s all about size – and it looks to be the perfect shrunk-down match for the company's APS-C cameras.

