Ingenius Godox gizmo gives a big lift to photographers using mini flashguns

Godox is launching a new hotshoe riser accessory that will solve a number of annoying problems that frustrate flash photographers.

The Godox TR-S TTL Hot Shoe Riser is one of those brilliant little gizmos that is so simple you would have thought someone would have made one years ago.

In essence, it does two things. Attaching to your camera's hotshoe, it rises the level of an accessory flashgun - whilst also offering a tilting platform, that will provide the bounce option that is missing from small flash units.

Unlike the hotshoe risers of old, however, this version retains all the contacts between flash and camera, to retain all TTL and other dedicated features. Versions will be available for Sony, Nikon, Canon, Fujifilm, OM System and Panasonic flash systems.

(Image credit: Godox)

The unit will be particularly well suited to the range of mini flash units that Godox has been launching recently – such as the iM20, or the iM22, or IT30Pro. The height of the flash is raised by 3cm, and the angle of the head can be adjusted from 0 to 90°.

Raising the flash higher is particularly useful for those who have problems with wide lenses casting a shadow across the strobe's output. And the extra separation will also help to reduce redeye.

One Reddit contributor also pointed out that this device was exactly what they had been looking for to enable the use of a Godox X3 transmitter on a caged Sony A7 IV.

The Godox Hot Shoe Riser will go on sale later this month, with Essential Photo in the UK already taking orders at £17 a piece. In the US, they are already being listed by Amazon for $18.90.