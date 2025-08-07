Ingenius Godox gizmo gives a big lift to photographers using mini flashguns
Godox TR-S TTL Hot Shoe Riser brings bounce functionality to its mini hotshoe strobes
Godox is launching a new hotshoe riser accessory that will solve a number of annoying problems that frustrate flash photographers.
The Godox TR-S TTL Hot Shoe Riser is one of those brilliant little gizmos that is so simple you would have thought someone would have made one years ago.
In essence, it does two things. Attaching to your camera's hotshoe, it rises the level of an accessory flashgun - whilst also offering a tilting platform, that will provide the bounce option that is missing from small flash units.
Unlike the hotshoe risers of old, however, this version retains all the contacts between flash and camera, to retain all TTL and other dedicated features. Versions will be available for Sony, Nikon, Canon, Fujifilm, OM System and Panasonic flash systems.
The unit will be particularly well suited to the range of mini flash units that Godox has been launching recently – such as the iM20, or the iM22, or IT30Pro. The height of the flash is raised by 3cm, and the angle of the head can be adjusted from 0 to 90°.
Raising the flash higher is particularly useful for those who have problems with wide lenses casting a shadow across the strobe's output. And the extra separation will also help to reduce redeye.
One Reddit contributor also pointed out that this device was exactly what they had been looking for to enable the use of a Godox X3 transmitter on a caged Sony A7 IV.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The Godox Hot Shoe Riser will go on sale later this month, with Essential Photo in the UK already taking orders at £17 a piece. In the US, they are already being listed by Amazon for $18.90.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.