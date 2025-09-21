In 1976, when Canon introduced its AE-1, it started a revolution – not on the streets, but in camera manufacturing. It was the very first camera to be built with a microprocessor at its heart and thus forever changed how cameras were designed.

On the outside, the Canon AE-1 was a really nice camera to handle, fairly light with good ergonomics, and it proved to be a very reliable piece of kit. But on the inside, it was radically different from any camera ever made.

Although the exposure system was analog, the microprocessor controlled just about everything else, from the timing in the focal plane shutter to closing the aperture for exposure.

Internally, the camera was split into five separate modules, allowing for automated manufacturing. According to Canon, this, combined with a highly automated manufacturing line, meant it was able to eliminate 300 parts, making the camera lighter, while increasing features and reliability and lowering the cost.

The AE-1 also incorporated features that would soon become standard on virtually all SLRs, such as a detachable power winder and a fully automatic exposure system controlled by a CPU.

The Canon AE-1 was also a leader in using a mix of metal and injection moulded ABS plastics to lower weight and costs, while maintaining solid construction with the feel of metal.

A voltmeter with a vintage flashgun showing it having a trigger voltage of 239 volts, which could prove fatal to the Canon AE-1 – and to most more modern cameras (Image credit: David S Young)

But the AE-1 did have one significant drawback. Older electronic flash units had a trigger voltage around 250 volts, which could be easily handled by the mechanical contacts of then-current cameras. But the AE-1 had a trigger voltage limit of just 6 volts, so using an older flash could damage or even destroy the AE-1. Canon’s flash guns were compatible; most others were not.

These days, nearly all cameras have a low voltage limit – so if you’re thinking about using an old flash with a newer camera, measure it first. If you’re unsure, then don’t.

Despite this flaw, the AE-1 was a huge market success. It was widely advertised with the slogan, “So advanced, it’s simple”, and was made for 8 years, with some 5.7 million cameras being sold.

Find out more about photography's past in David Young's book, A Brief History of Photography.

