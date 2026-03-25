Could Pentax be releasing a new DSLR in 2026? Rumors are gaining traction, and a trusted source suggests it's true. Here's what we know so far...

Usually, I report on DSLRs reaching the end of their life – when manufacturers stop production, end support, and discontinue beloved mirror-based models.

But here's a rare bit of news in today's digital camera world: Pentax may be launching a new DSLR in 2026!

For some time, rumors have suggested that Ricoh could be preparing a new DSLR, possibly a Pentax K-3 Mark IV. Here's what we know so far...

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The rumors

Read the full forum conversation here (Image credit: DP Rreview)

Rumors of a new Pentax DSLR are heating up in the photography community – particularly on forums like DP Review.

While Ricoh has yet to make an official announcement, one well-known source Asahi man, responded confidently to a forum question: "In short, yes, the new one is coming in 26, no speculation."

Even in a mirrorless-dominated world, a new DSLR from Pentax wouldn't exactly shock anyone.

After discontinuing both the original flagship APS-C K-3 Mark III and its Monochrome variant, the K-1 Mark II full-frame DSLR remains available – but the gap in Pentax's lineup leaves plenty of room for a new model...

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The Pentax K-3 Mark III is a fully fledged (and full color) DSLR and has rolled off the production line in January 2025 (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The K-3 Mark III was an interesting hybrid – combining DSLR handling with some mirrorless-style innovation.

So, could the upcoming model carry forward that DNA? Many photographers hope so.

While some voices are skeptical, forum discussions are full of speculation: "Hopefully it comes with some new fast focusing PLM, DC, and/or modern SDM lenses," said one user. "Full frame? If so, sign me up for at least one," added another. "Most likely a warmed-over KF upgrading to the 26MP sensor as the 24MP one I think is out of production," speculated a third.

Pentax is known as the brand for photographers who refuse to give up on DSLRs.

And for shooters who still love the familiar mirror slap, robust handling, and Pentax ecosystem, a new DSLR would be a welcome breath of fresh air in a mirrorless-dominated market...

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