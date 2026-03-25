A new DSLR camera might be on the horizon 🤩 "In short, yes, the new one is coming in 26, no speculation," says trusted source
DSLRs are not dead – and this manufacturer is the only one left focusing on mirror-based cameras... Now, there are whispers about a new model entering the market
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Usually, I report on DSLRs reaching the end of their life – when manufacturers stop production, end support, and discontinue beloved mirror-based models.
But here's a rare bit of news in today's digital camera world: Pentax may be launching a new DSLR in 2026!
For some time, rumors have suggested that Ricoh could be preparing a new DSLR, possibly a Pentax K-3 Mark IV. Here's what we know so far...Article continues below
The rumors
Rumors of a new Pentax DSLR are heating up in the photography community – particularly on forums like DP Review.
While Ricoh has yet to make an official announcement, one well-known source Asahi man, responded confidently to a forum question: "In short, yes, the new one is coming in 26, no speculation."
Even in a mirrorless-dominated world, a new DSLR from Pentax wouldn't exactly shock anyone.
After discontinuing both the original flagship APS-C K-3 Mark III and its Monochrome variant, the K-1 Mark II full-frame DSLR remains available – but the gap in Pentax's lineup leaves plenty of room for a new model...
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The K-3 Mark III was an interesting hybrid – combining DSLR handling with some mirrorless-style innovation.
So, could the upcoming model carry forward that DNA? Many photographers hope so.
While some voices are skeptical, forum discussions are full of speculation: "Hopefully it comes with some new fast focusing PLM, DC, and/or modern SDM lenses," said one user. "Full frame? If so, sign me up for at least one," added another. "Most likely a warmed-over KF upgrading to the 26MP sensor as the 24MP one I think is out of production," speculated a third.
Pentax is known as the brand for photographers who refuse to give up on DSLRs.
And for shooters who still love the familiar mirror slap, robust handling, and Pentax ecosystem, a new DSLR would be a welcome breath of fresh air in a mirrorless-dominated market...
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
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