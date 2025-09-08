Small cameras that tuck into a pocket are resurging in popularity – but there is more than one term used for small cameras. The terms point-and-shoot camera and compact camera are often used interchangeably, but there’s a key difference between the two.

A point-and-shoot camera is a camera with automatic settings designed to be simple to use. These cameras are designed with simplicity in mind; the only skills you need to use a point-and-shoot are the ability to point the camera in the right direction and press the shutter button, hence the name.

Point-and-shoots are typically compact cameras, but importantly, not all compact cameras are point-and-shoots. Point-and-shoots get their name from the simple design and low learning curve. But, some compact cameras look similar to a point-and-shoot, yet have far more advanced features.

The Sony RX1R III is small, but it's more of an advanced compact than a point-and-shoot (Image credit: James Artaius)

Take the Sony Rx1R III, for example. It’s a tiny camera that’s certainly deserving of the compact camera category. But the RXR1 III hides a large full-frame sensor, a bright lens, and the ability to manually adjust camera settings. The ability to adjust manual exposure settings means that using the RX1R III isn’t as simple as pointing and shooting. While you could use the RX1R III in auto mode and just point and shoot, you’d be missing out on some of the camera’s biggest features.

While sometimes the terms point-and-shoot and compact camera are used interchangeably, a point-and-shoot is typically a simple-to-use small camera, where a compact camera could be a point-and-shoot or it could be an advanced compact with a large sensor and advanced camera settings.

Point-and-shoot cameras have been resurging in trends lately, after nearly being obliterated by smartphones around 2010. Part of the point-and-shoots resurgence is due to the comeback of retro tech from records to flip phones. Using a point-and-shoot camera instead of a smartphone feels more like unplugging, and there are no notifications or internet to get distracted by.

Some point-and-shoots can even be waterproof, like the OM System Tough TG-7 (Image credit: James Artaius)

The 2000s era look that the point-and-shoots of 20 years ago captured also seem to be returning as digital minimalists embrace the low resolution and direct flash of the small cameras of two decades ago. That may be in part due to the increasing use of AI on smartphone cameras and the desire to get something imperfect yet real.

Another factor may be that point-and-shoots and compact cameras can still beat out smartphone specs in some areas. Cameras like the Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 pack in a 30x optical zoom lens when smartphone cameras can’t reach that far without also using digital zoom. Advanced compact cameras in particular, like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV, offer an advantage with a larger sensor and advanced settings.

Point-and-shoot cameras can also be film, not just digital, and these film cameras offer an easy entry into the world of analog photography.

Whatever the reason for the comeback, point-and-shoot cameras are loved for both their simplicity and small size.

