Ricoh GR IV goes monochrome: Is a true black-and-white compact camera on the way?

One of the most highly anticipated compact camera releases of recent years was undoubtedly the Ricoh GR IV. With pre-orders reportedly exceeding expectations and shipping scheduled for fall 2025, Ricoh has already confirmed an HDF (Highlight Diffusion Filter) version to follow this winter. But in the background, persistent camera rumors are gaining traction – whispers of a Ricoh GR IV Monochrome, a dedicated black-and-white shooter, refuse to fade.

Back in 2023, veteran photographer and industry insider Kimio Tanaka famously cast doubt on the idea of a GR Monochrome. "As soon as the Pentax K-3 III Monochrome was released, there was a strong demand for a Monochrome model for the Ricoh GR series," he acknowledged, before shutting down hopes.

"But Ricoh will not make the GR Monochrome. (...) 98% no, you can't do it for some reason. Expecting, waiting, and demanding will all be in vain." (Quote shared via PentaxRumors, translated with Google from Japanese.)

Tanaka is a respected figure in the Japanese camera community with close ties to Ricoh Imaging, often appearing at events like CP+ and known for his commentary on product developments. So his word held weight – at the time.

While Ricoh has never released a monochrome GR model in the past, the GR III series did see a number of variants, from the GR IIIx to special editions. Technology and user demand have evolved, and new signals, notably shared by Fuji Rumors, suggest that a GR IV Monochrome may actually be in the pipeline. This was also highlighted by the Federation of Independent Photographers, a trusted user on Weibo.

According to Fuji Rumors' report, the same source that accurately leaked the GR IV development ahead of its official announcement now claims that a monochrome variant was originally scheduled for 2025. However, due to the overwhelming pre-order numbers of the standard GR IV, Ricoh may have shifted its production priorities.

How realistic is a Ricoh GR IV Monochrome?

So the original source of the leak remains consistent and trusted, and Ricoh's own track record supports the idea. After all, it released the Pentax K-3 III Monochrome DSLR, a black-and-white camera that sold out quickly and even forced a halt in pre-orders due to demand. While a mirrorless compact isn't the same as a DSLR, the market clearly exists, and Ricoh has shown it knows how to serve it.

Cameras like the Leica Q2 Monochrom prove that shooters are willing to invest in dedicated black-and-white hardware – but in Leica's case, pricing puts it out of reach for many. And there are no more real competitors in this space. That leaves Ricoh in a unique position: it could become the brand offering a true monochrome digital compact at a semi-accessible price.

With the GR IV selling as strongly as it is, Ricoh may simply be waiting for the right moment or the bandwidth to introduce the Monochrome variant without compromising the delivery of its flagship.

Bottom line

Based on current reports, it seems realistic and even likely that Ricoh will eventually release a GR IV Monochrome, potentially in late 2026 or early 2027. And when it does, it could well dominate the niche, especially among street photographers, documentarians and purists who value a minimal, focused tool.

I'll keep watching the story closely. If more credible leaks or an official announcement emerge, you'll read about it here. For now, I'm cautiously optimistic.

