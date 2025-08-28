Could the Leica M11-V be the German Fujifilm X100VI? Rumors seem to think so…

The Leica M11-V looks set to be one of the most divisive cameras the company has ever produced. According to the latest report from Leica Rumors, the new model may do away with the traditional rangefinder window altogether – replacing it with a hybrid viewfinder system that blends optical and electronic options in a manner similar to Fujifilm’s X100 and X-Pro series.

The report suggests that while the main optical window remains in place, the small prism on the front (which provides the iconic focusing patch) is gone, meaning manual focusing through the rangefinder will no longer be possible.

(Image credit: Leica rumors)

Instead, Leica appears to have rethought how users engage with the viewfinder. The familiar frame selector lever is rumoured to carry a new dual purpose: selecting framelines in the optical finder while also activating the built-in electronic viewfinder.

Early details claim this EVF will feature a 0.5-inch 5.76MP panel with 0.76x magnification and diopter adjustment, giving photographers the sort of clarity and flexibility usually only available via an accessory Visoflex 2. Focus peaking will likely become essential as, without the rangefinder patch, photographers will need electronic aids to achieve critical sharpness.

Beyond the headline shift in focusing, the M11-V seems to retain the core ingredients of Leica’s current M11 generation. Expect a 60MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor with triple-resolution modes, powered by the Maestro III processor. Leica Content Credentials are also included, continuing the company’s emphasis on image authentication.

The camera will be built in Germany, ensuring it carries the same precision engineering that M-series users expect.

Leica M with EVF mockup from Leica Rumors (Image credit: Leica Rumors)

There are compromises, too. Internal memory appears to be limited to 64GB, far less than the 256GB offered by the Leica M11-P. The design itself is cleaner and more minimalist, with fewer front-facing details and a flatter, more modern finish. But this may be part of a broader strategy, with speculation that Leica is deliberately trimming back features to bring the price down.

If true the M11-V could end up being one of the most affordable digital M models to date, opening the door to new users while offering an alternative for those who prefer a digital-first approach.

Reaction from the community has been mixed. Some are excited at the prospect of finally having a built-in EVF, which could make focusing in low light or with fast lenses far easier. Others lament the loss of the mechanical rangefinder, the defining feature of the M system for

decades. Whatever side of the fence you sit on, it is clear that Leica is preparing to evolve its most famous camera line in a bold new direction. If the leaks are accurate, the M11-V may well be the start of a parallel M series that redefines what it means to shoot with a Leica.

