This cult compact camera is Japan's new No.1 – nearly 7 years after its release, with second-hand prices often higher than its original retail price

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is a compact camera that is difficult to find in stock – pushing second-hand prices well above what you'd normally expect from a 2019 release

Last time we looked at the compact camera rankings from Japanese retailer Yodobashi, we saw a brand-new release skyrocketing to No.1. Panasonic's newest premium compact, the Lumix L10, reached the top position just 12 days after its launch. Now, the retailer reports that the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is the new No.1 compact, despite the fact that it was released nearly seven years ago.

Famously hard to find in stock, the G7 X Mark III can now command second-hand prices higher than its original retail price of $879.99 / £899.99. For example, it's currently out of stock at US retailer B&H, while used examples are listed on MPB for around $1,499.

While there's no sign of the Lumix L10 in the second half of June 2026 rankings, the best waterproof camera returns: the OM System Tough TG-7. The rankings reflect just how diverse the compact camera market has become, but product shortages remain significant, with the top three compact cameras currently on backorder at Yodobashi.com.

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1. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III | Black | Silver (backordered)

2. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Silver | Black (backordered)

3. Fujifilm X100VI | Silver | Black (backordered)

4. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 | Black | White

5. Sony ZV-1 II | Black | White

6. Canon IXY 650 / Powershot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A | Black | Silver

7. Panasonic Lumix TX3 / ZS300 / TZ300 | Black | Graphite Silver

8. Leica Q3 43

9. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown | Black

10. OM System Tough TG-7 | Red | Black

"Yodobashi Camera Best Sellers Top Ten" announces the best-selling rankings from the shopping site "Yodobashi.com" and all 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

Japan's champion: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

Review insight: "Canon has stuck to a winning formula with the G7 X Mark III, keeping the neat, rectangular, pocket-friendly design of its predecessor but adding much more powerful video capabilities for a new generation of blogging/vlogging enthusiasts" (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The Canon G7 X series has long rivalled Sony's RX100 line, but its appeal is less about winning the spec sheet and more about portability, image quality and ease of use.

The G7 Mark III combines a 1-inch sensor with a compact body and straightforward controls, making it an appealing alternative to both smartphones and larger mirrorless or DSLR cameras.

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That balance has helped the G7 X become something of a cult camera. These cameras prove that you don't always need the latest specs – just tools that get out of the way and let you create.

Why is the Canon G7 X Mark III so expensive second-hand?

Spotted on MPB, an online platform for used photography and videography equipment (Image credit: MPB)

The G7 X Mark III's popularity has created an at-first-glance unusual situation for an older camera: used prices can now be higher than its original retail price.

But the G7 X Mark III isn't alone in benefiting from the renewed interest in older compacts.

Social media has helped fuel a point-and-shoot revival, with creators and photographers celebrating cameras that offer a different look and shooting experience from a smartphone.

The G7 X Mark III has become one of the standout examples of that trend.

With the camera now difficult to find in stock, that popularity has collided with limited supply – pushing second-hand prices well above what you'd normally expect from a camera release in 2019.

Back after three month: OM System Tough TG-7

Review insight: "The OM System Tough TG-7 is by far the best tough camera on the market" (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

The other notable camera in Yodobashi's latest rankings is the OM System Tough TG-7, which re-enters the Top 10 at No.10 after a three-month absence.

Unlike the G7 X Mark III, the TG-7 is built for adventure. It's waterproof, shockproof and dustproof, with a 4x zoom, RAW shooting, 4K video and useful macro mode.

It will be interesting to see if the G7 X Mark III can defend its No.1 spot, and whether the Panasonic Lumix L10 returns to the chart.

For now, though, the G7 X Mark III shows that newer doesn't always mean more desirable – especially when it comes to the point-and-shoot revival.