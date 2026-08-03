Award-winning photographers all started somewhere – these are the 10 photo contests to enter this August

Discover the best photo competitions that are ready for your submission

Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your images to photo competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.

Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature.

And with so many open calls across all genres – there's something for everyone. So, here's a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions from August 2026 until January 2027. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…

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Living with Wildlife Photography Competition

Deadline: August 16

Open to: Photographers of all levels aged 18+

Fee: Free

Categories: Life on the Edge – where people and wildlife meet, Reality Check – the challenges of living with wildlife, Custodians of the Land – community conservation in action

Prizes: Overall winner: $1,000 + $500 community donation + fully funded trip to the awards even in South Africa for winner and one guest. Two runners-up receive $300 each

RMetS Weather Photographer of the Year 2026

Find more information visit the RMetS Weather Photographer of the Year website (Image credit: Shuchang Dong and Geshuang Chen, Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2025)

Deadline: August 20

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: Free

Categories: Weather Photographer of the Year (most striking weather images in action), Mobile Weather Photographer of the Year (must be captured on a smartphone or tablet), Climate Award (a compelling story about our changing climate)

Special: Public Favourite Award – decided by a global public vote

Prizes: £2,000 prize pool; winning work is showcased by media partners The Royal Meteorological Society, My Modern Met and ITV Weather

Ilminster Arts Centre Photography Open Competition

For more information visit the Ilminster Arts Centre's website (Image credit: Ilminster Arts Centre)

Deadline: August 29

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Requirement: Photographs must have been taken within the last 24 months in the UK

Fee: £10 Student/Graduate: 2 new pieces + 1 mounted browser work + proof of eligibility, £20: 1 new piece + 1 mounted browser work, £30: 2 new pieces + 2 mounted browser works

Theme: Open to all photography styles and subjects

Prizes: Exclusive exhibition

Brian Black Memorial Award

Last year's top prize went to Kirstin Jones for a powerful image revealing one of the ocean's most invisible threads: "ghost gear" – you can read the story here . For more information, visit the Yachting Monthly website (Image credit: Kirstin Jones/Brian Black Memorial Award)

Note: The Digital Camera World team will join the judging panel

Deadline: August 30

Open to: Photographers of all levels living in the UK



Fee: Free

Theme: "Our Inspiring Seas"

Categories: Adult photo competition, Article competition, Junior photo competition (under 16 years)

Prizes: £3,000 prize pool – Winning article: £1,500 cash prize, publication in Yachting Monthly (print+online), interview on The Sailing Podcast; Adult photo competition: camera equipment worth £750; Junior photo competition: camera equipment worth £500

Charity contribution: The Black Memorial Award donates £500 to Sea-Changers.

Botanical Photographer of the Year

For more information, visit the BSBI website (Image credit: Botanical Society of Britain & Ireland / Reuben Hayden)

Deadline: September 30

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: Free

Focus: Britain and Ireland's wild plants

Categories: Intrepid: Plants in wild, hard-to-reach, or dramatic landscapes, Inquisitive: Close-up shots highlighting the fascinating and minute features that are often used in ID, Inclusive: People interacting with plants, urban botany, or community recording, Open: For entries that fall outside the above.

Special: Young Botanical Photographer of the Year for an entry into any category, aged 18 or under



Prizes: To be announced

Travel Photographer of the Year

For more information, visit the TPOTY website (Image credit: Travel Photographer of the Year 2024. Image © Marsel van Oosten)

Deadline: October 12

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: From £14, entry is FREE for young photographers aged 18 and under

Portfolio categories: Adventures & Journeys, Cultures, Traditions & Celebrations, Landscapes – Nature & Urban, Wildlife, Sealife, Birdlife

One Shot categories: In Nature, People of the World, Street, Travel in Black & White,

Special Awards: Travel Photographer of the Year, Young Travel Photographer of the Year, Travel Image of the Year, Rising Talent Award, People’s Choice Award

Prizes: Cash prizes from £1,000 to £200, industry portfolio reviews, media exposure, and more

Wellcome Photography Prize

For more information, visit the Wellcome Photography Prize website (Image credit: Dream to Cure Water, By Ciril Jazbec. All images courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025)

Deadline: October 21

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: Free

Focus: Issues on health, science, and the human experience

Categories: Striking solo photography, A storytelling series, The marvels of scientific and medical imaging

Prize: £10,000 for each Category Winner, 22 entries from across the three categories will be awarded £1,000 each, extensive international media coverage

Insta 360 Global Awards

For more information, visit the Insta360 website (Image credit: Insta 360 Global Awards)

Deadline: October 30

Fee: Free

Open to: Photographers and videographers of all levels

Requirement: Entries must be shot on Insta360 or Antigravity products

Format: Videos: 30sec-3min MP4/MOV, single image only under 20MB

Categories: Street, Travel, Life, Portrait, Sports, Night

Prizes: $150,000+ prize pool with over 100 winners to be announced

Sony World Photography Awards

For more information, visit the World Photo website (Image credit: Sony World Photography Awards)

Deadline: November 27 (Student), January 5 (Youth + Single Images), January 12 (Series)

Fee: Free

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Competitions: Series (previously Professional competition), Single Image (previously Open competition), Student, Youth

Categories: up to 10 different categories depending on competition

Prizes: Cash prizes up to $25,000, top-tier Sony equipment, and global exhibition opportunities

OPPO Photography Awards

Deadline: December 31

Open to: Photographers and videographers of all levels, shooting with OPPO, OnePlus, or realme devices

Fee: Free

Theme: "Super Every Moment"

Categories: Me, Journey, Video, Zoom, Live, Snap

Prizes: $76,500 prize pool across 38 awards

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