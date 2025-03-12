Don’t look now, but this coveted high-end compact camera is actually in stock

The rising popularity of compact cameras means that actually finding one in stock is half the battle. But while popular choices like the Fujifilm X100VI, Ricoh GR III and Canon G7 X Mark III remain on backorder at major retailers, I’ve finally spotted a premium compact camera that’s available within the next week: the Leica D-Lux 8.

But don’t stop reading at the word Leica, at $1,595 / £1,450 / AU$2,790, the D-Lux 8 is one of the luxury brand’s most affordable cameras and actually costs a few dollars less than the coveted X100VI.

The Leica announced the D-Lux 8 in July 2024, but like many high-end compact cameras has remained difficult to find in stock for several months. But I just spotted it in stock at Leica’s website in the US, UK and Australia. US retailer B&H lists an expected availability date of just next week, on March 19. And in the UK, Wex Photo is also listing the premium compact camera as in stock at the time of this writing.

The Leica D-Lux 8 shares the same compact non-interchangeable lens design of the Fujifilm X100VI, but the cameras carry several key differences. For starters, the D-Lux 8 actually has a zoom, with a 24-75mm equivalent lens built-in. The D-Lux 8’s lens is also capable of focusing closer, with a macro mode that allows for shooting as close as 1.2 inches from the front of the lens.

Unlike popular compacts like the Fujifilm X100VI and the Ricoh GR III, the Leica D-Lux 8 has zoom (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

But there’s a compromise to getting that zoom lens. The Leica D-Lux 8 uses a Micro Four Thirds sensor, which is larger than those inside compacts like the Sony RX100 VII but smaller than the APS-C sensor found inside the X100VI and GR III series. The 17MP resolution is also lower than many similar cameras, and the D-Lux 8 sensor is similar to the previous model launched six years before.

Still, there’s something to be said for getting a Leica camera at a price that’s actually competitive, compared to other high-end compacts. Besides the status of that red logo, photographers are getting a magnesium alloy frame with a leather wrap (although Leica doesn’t list weather seals in the specifications).

Browse through some used Leicas and it seems fairly clear that cameras from the luxury brand still maintain a lot of the original value when used. Of course, the same can currently be said for the Fujifilm X100 series thanks to its TikTok fame.

Is the Leica D-Lux 8 for everyone? No, but those looking for a compact camera with zoom and a larger sensor should be seriously tempted. I’d choose it over the Canon G7 X III in a heartbeat, with its larger sensor and, thanks to stock issues, a similar price at the moment.

The fact that it’s in stock – at least currently – and doesn’t come with the wait of other trendy compact cameras is another reason to give the camera a serious look.

