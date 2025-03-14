Fujifilm has OFFICIALLY teased a new camera that appears to combine the X100VI and GFX 100S II
It looks like Fujifilm's new camera will combine the X100 VI and the GFX 100S II, as new video teases something big!
In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Fujifilm X Summit 2025, set to take place on March 20 in Prague, Fujifilm has released a teaser video hinting at an exciting new camera.
The short but intriguing clip suggests a fusion of two of its most popular models – the ever-popular Fujifilm X100 VI and the resolution powerhouse GFX 100S II. If true, this hybrid camera could be a game-changer in the photography world.
ABOVE: The official Fujifilm teaser video
The teaser, which has already sparked intense speculation among photographers and industry experts, features subtle visual cues that hint at a blend of the compact, fixed-lens design of the X100 series with the powerful medium-format sensor technology found in the GFX lineup.
Notably, the silhouette of the new camera bears a striking resemblance to the GFX 50R – a rangefinder-style GFX camera that Fujifilm hasn’t updated in several years. The re-introduction of a 50R-style camera with a fixed lens and a 50 or 100MP sensor would make for the ultimate street and travel camera.
Fujifilm’s X100 series has long been beloved by street and travel photographers for its sleek design, portability, and high-quality image output. Meanwhile, the GFX 100S II, with its 102MP medium-format sensor, has become a favorite among professional and commercial photographers seeking unparalleled image quality.
Combining these two cameras in any regard could mean a compact, high-resolution powerhouse that offers both portability and exceptional detail, a dream for many photographers. However, given the potential medium-format sensor, the camera’s size would likely be on the larger side compared.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
As expected, Fujifilm has remained tight-lipped about the specifics, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the official reveal. However, if the teaser is anything to go by, this upcoming announcement could mark a significant shift in Fujifilm’s camera lineup, bridging the gap between the X-series and GFX series in a way never seen before.
With just days to go until the X Summit, the excitement is building. Will Fujifilm introduce a groundbreaking new category of cameras, or is the teaser simply a clever marketing tactic? All will be revealed on March 20 in Prague.
you might also like…
Check out our guides to the best compact cameras and the best Fujifilm cameras.
Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.