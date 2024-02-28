Scalpers charging DOUBLE for the Fujifilm X100VI on eBay

By James Artaius
published

Vultures are cashing in on the Fujifilm X100VI frenzy, selling the camera for as much as $3,650 on eBay

Fujifilm X100VI listings on eBay

The Fujifilm X100VI is on back-order everywhere, but the first cameras have been delivered to those who preordered – which means that scalpers vultures are listing them on eBay for as much as double the retail price.

I jumped on the auction site today and the lowest Buy It Now price on a Fujifilm X100VI is currently $2,600 (there's only one regular auction, starting at $2,500). 

There are a whole bunch of cameras in the $2,800 - $2,900 range, located in the UK and USA, but one seller based in Denmark is listing an X100VI for $3,650 (plus shipping) – well over double the $1,599 retail price. 

Out of interest, three of the listed X100VIs (all in the United Kingdom) have pictures of the actual cameras rather than stock images. Two of them have shipping notes, one from John Lewis and the other from Jessops, with the other looking like it came from Wex – so if you preordered in the UK from one of those retailers, you might be lucky enough to get one of the first batches. 

I understand that scalpers exist, and that it's part of the reality of modern commerce, but sheesh – sticking an extra two grand on the asking price is just disgusting. And I'm sure someone out there will be desperate enough to click the Buy It Now button. 

This is just the latest in the X100VI frenzy. Earlier this week I wrote about the 650,000 people who entered a lottery in China to win the chance to preorder the camera, noting in the same story that the head of Park Cameras said, "It's great that they have doubled manufacturing capacity, however, this is not going to be enough and I hope they can increase supply." 

If the short supply of the Fujifilm X100V over the past couple of years has taught us anything, it's that we're probably going to see more of this sort of thing as Fujuifilm struggles to meet the unprecedented demand. If you want to make yourself laugh / cry (delete as appropriate), check out the current X100VI listings on eBay

Take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras and the best Fujifilm lenses, as well as the best Fujifilm X100VI alternatives

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles