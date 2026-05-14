Godox unveils the RS100Bi/R: a “backpack-ready” LED lighting solution for mobile productions

Godox has unveiled the RS100Bi/R, an LED location lighting system geared toward mobile filmmakers. The company says that these compact units bring studio-grade light intensity to even the most diverse shooting environments while eliminating the need for external battery packs and complex cabling.

Despite their “backpack-ready” size, the RS100 series seemingly packs a significant punch, delivering up to 28,600 lux at 1m (at 5600K).

The series offers two distinct types of illumination: the RS100Bi, a bicolor unit with a CCT range of 2800K-6500K, and the RS100R, a full-color RGB fixture featuring a respectable 1800K-10,000K range and advanced HSI, RGBW, and gel simulation modes.

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Both illumination modes feature what Godox says is “professional-grade” dimming precision, enabling increments as small as 0.1% and a true 0.0% minimum for cinematic fades.

The standout feature of the RS100 series is the integrated power system, featuring a built-in battery that provides up to 52 minutes of runtime at full output.

Supporting USB-C PD fast charging (18W–140W), Godox says a full charge can be achieved in roughly two hours even while the light is being used, and a real-time runtime countdown display enables crews to monitor power levels.

Godox has also introduced the SP36/50K ultra-mini projection attachments alongside the lights. These modifiers are smaller than traditional attachments, with a view to offering precise light beam shaping and pattern projection without the bulk.

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The lights integrate into Godox’s broader S-Mount ecosystem and feature NFC tap-to-pair for remote control via the Godox Light App.

The RS100Bi and full-color RS100R are available for pre-order from authorized Godox retailers for $229 (approximately £168 / AU$316) and $319 (£234 / AU$440), respectively.

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