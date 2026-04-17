Truly compact camera flashes typically feature a simplistic design without a tilting head, but the Wescott S18 Mini Flash miniaturizes the hot shoe flash without skipping the ability to bounce light off the ceiling or walls.

For an appealing $39.90 (£39 in the UK), the S18 Mini combines a tilting flash head, 19-step manual power control, and a USB-C rechargeable battery into a body weighing just 3.5 oz (100 g) and measuring 2.4 x 2.1 x 0.9 inches.

Image 1 of 2 The Westcott S18 Mini Flash tilts through -3° to 72° (Image credit: Westcott) (Image credit: Westcott)

The -3° to 72° tilting head allows you to bounce light off surfaces to diffuse it for a dreamier look and feel. And with multiple optical slave modes, the S18 Mini also supports multi-flash configurations for comprehensive lighting setups.

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While attention-grabbing considering the price point, these features alone don’t set the S18 Mini Flash apart from competitors such as the Godox iA32. The latter features a -7° to 90° head tilt range and both manual and auto modes, unlike the Westcott S18 Mini, which is manual only.

However, despite the reduced functionality compared to the iA32, the Westcott S18 Mini supports more productive workflows thanks to a USB-C rechargeable battery that delivers up to 500 full-power flashes on a single charge, recharges in approximately 2.5 hours, and can be recharged while being used. The Godox iA32, however, takes two AA batteries, which run out of juice after 490 shots.

A straightforward display highlights battery level on the S18 Mini and provides seemingly easy access to manual flash settings, with power being adjustable across 19 steps in a 7-stop range (3.0–9.0) with 0.3-stop increments.

Westcott says the S18 Mini Flash is compatible with “most” cameras from all of the major camera manufacturers via a universal single-pin hot shoe. Along with the flash, your package includes five color gels (Diffusion, CTO, 1/2-CTO, Yellow, and Red), a travel case, and a USB charging cable.

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The S18 Mini Flash is available for preorder via the Westcott website for $39.90 / £39; some retailers have already begun taking pre-orders as well, including Adorama and B&H in the US.

Westcott S18 Mini Flash deals $39.90 View

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