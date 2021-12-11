The best stocking stuffers for photographers

It is easy to spend big bucks on photographers during the holiday season . Everyone can make room in their gadget bag for the shiniest new camera, or the most sought-after lens. But what if you are doing your xmas shopping on a strict budget, want something for your office secret santa or simply looking for some great Christmas stocking filler ideas?

With days for Christmas shopping fast running out and the last online order dates online coming up even faster – this selection of low-cost ideas may well help you out.

We have rounded up a miscellany of Kringle-tastic ideas to entertain, educate or amuse the photo enthusiast in your life, and these stocking stuffers for photographers cost less than 15 bucks.

1. Hotshoe spirit level

This is the old school way of ensuring that your horizons are straight and your buildings don't seem to lean like the Tower of Pisa. Slot it into the hotshoe of your DSLR or mirrorless camera, and let the bubble guide you to get your verticals upright and your horizontals dead straight.

2. Camera-shaped tin of fudge

This is a 2-in-1 present, it offers a retro-styled camera looks and packed with enjoyable 100g of vanilla fudge inside - two presents for the price of one.

3. Mixbook's personalized photobooks

(Image credit: Mixbooks)

Give the gift of personalization this year to your photographer friends and family with a personal photobook of their work, it will not only be a great gift, but can also work as a great coffee book once the festivities are over.

4. Ulanzi MT-03 Mini Tripod

(Image credit: B&H)

Don't expect this to carry a heavy weight full-frame DSLR however, this dinky tripod could be just the thing you need to accurately position a smaller camera. This Ulanzi MT-03 Mini Tripod comes with a single-action adjustable ball head with a threaded 1/4"-20 mount, along with weighting just 6.56oz / 185g, this is perfect for anyone's camera bag

5. Photography magazine subscriptions

Digital Camera Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. 33% off

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too. 33% off

N-Photo N-Photo is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you. 33% off

Digital Photographer Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking. 33% off

6. Sandisk Extreme 64GB SDXC memory card

(Image credit: SanDisk)

Photographers can never have enough memory cards, so this is a present that they will definitely thank you for. The SD format is the most popular on today's cameras, so this is the safest option if are not quite sure what camera they use. This High Capacity SDXC card is from leading manufacturer Sandisk and offers a very useful capacity of 64GB and offers quick transfer speeds of 150MB/s.

7. Pistol grip and table-top stand

Compatible with many DSLR's or Mirrorless cameras with a 1/4" mount, this pistol grip, come tripod is a great handy tool for any photographer. It has lockable head positions, up to 110 degrees and is a great compact travel companion at just 10cm tall and weighting only 85g.

8. Vintage style camera strap

(Image credit: REALMAX)

This strap is a great gift for any photographer wanting to jazz up their camera by replacing the standard strap that comes in the box, with something that looks like it has beamed in from the Swinging Sixties. It is suitable for use with most interchangeable lens cameras – DSLR or mirrorless.

9. Hama LensPen

A two-in-one cleaning implement that looks like a pen. A retractable lens brush at one end is suitable for getting off dust of the front of your zooms and primes. And at the other end there is a velvet surface, underneath a protective cap, which is capable of removing grease and fingerprints.

10. AmazonBasics wireless remote control

A wireless remote is a great present for a new DSLR user - it is not just good for selfies, but for use with long exposures where you need to minimise any camera movement. This Amazon own-brand remote is great value and works with a wide range of Canon and Nikon DSLRs.

Compatible Nikon models are: D3000, D3200, D3300, P6000, P7000, D40, D40x, D50, D5000, D5100, D5200, D5300, D60, D70, D7000, D70s, D750, D80, and D90. Compatible Canon models are: T4i, T3i, T2i, T1i, XT, XTi, 5D Mark II, 7D, 650D, 600D, 550D, 500D, 400D, and 350D.

11. ProOptic Lens Wrap

(Image credit: ProOptic)

Lens wraps are great and cheap way of protecting lenses, cameras and other delicate accessories. This Adorama version is a 19-inch square of neoprene, which you can wrap around your kit and keeps tucked away and secure with the built-in Velcro strips.

12. $10 gift voucher

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you really don't know what to buy the photographer in your life, then this is definitely the solution for extreme last-minute shopping or if you are worried you will buy the wrong thing. Most retailers offer gift voucher options, just choose electronic voucher or a physical card.

13. AmazonBasics lens pouches

These cylindrical neoprene pouches are designed to give weather protection and shockproofing to your lenses whilst in transport. This is a set of four pouches, in four different sizes - and at $11.26 / £10.88 is a small price to pay for a bit of optical protection.

14. K&F Concept Blue Multi-Coated 43mm UV Filter

(Image credit: B&H)

Filters are always a good option to give as a gift to a photographer, they come in various sizes to suit all lens types - so make sure you get the right diameter fitting.

15. Spare batteries

Now AA batteries might see a weird gift however, for photographers, AAs are still essential items for powering flashguns, which you may well need to have powered up ready to capture the festive celebrations.

16. A roll of Kodak black & white film

a lot of photographers are recently rediscovering 35mm film and this present may just encourage a photo enthusiast to dig out their old SLR or point and shoot to see if they can still take decent pictures without all the advantages of modern digital cameras. There are still plenty of films stocks to choose however, black and white is a great place to rekindle a passion for analog photography, and this Kodak Tri-X is as about as classic as they come.

17. Lastolite 30cm reflector

(Image credit: Lastolite)

Reflectors are one of the most useful pieces of kit a portrait or still life photographer can carry - and the diminutive size of this reflector means you can store it safely away in your pocket. While it may be small, the respectively silver and gold surfaces of this product make its light-reflecting power mighty.

18. LCD Viewfinder 3x Loupe

(Image credit: ZCTL)

Convert your LCD screen into a viewfinder! if your camera doesn't have a dedicated viewfinder, or you just prefer not to use it, the LCD Viewfinder 3x Loupe attached to a 3-inch LCD screen and magnifies it so you can use it as a makeshift viewfinder. It's especially useful when a camera is mounted on a tripod, and is a great choice for cheaper cameras that may not have a dedicated viewfinder. Other sizes are also available if you have a camera with an LCD larger than 3 inches.

18. Mixbook Custom Photo Calendars

(Image credit: Louise Carey | Digital Camera World)

One of the most unexpected and touching gifts you can get the photographer in your life is a collection of their best work produced as a calendar that they'll look at every day. Mixbook offer lots of different designs to suit your images, and your budget.

20. Magnum Photos: Field Notebook

(Image credit: Magnum)

• Magnum Photos: Field Notebook - £13

Magnum Photos is widely considered the industry’s gold standard. The legendary agency, whose co-founders include Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Capa, is arguably the most prestigious in the world. For the vast majority of photographers, though, no amount of from-the-hip street images or 4am golden hour shoots are going to be enough to receive a membership invitation.

You can still give your dad a taste of the high life, though, with this embossed Magnum field notebook. It's perfect to stick in the sleeve of a camera bag and jot down shoot plans, settings and setups – along with all the important stuff that dads need to scribble down in a hurry when they're on the phone.

