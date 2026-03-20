Need multiple photo accessories? This tripod brand just made a Lego-like kit for creating a custom camera rig to attach anything from mics to grips
The 3 Legged Thing Xpand system is essentially building blocks to create a DIY camera cage to rig out your camera with different accessories
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Many of today’s creators aren’t creating just one type of content – which is why it’s not uncommon to see someone shooting a mirrorless camera with a second action camera attached to it. But tripod brand 3 Legged Thing has just introduced the building blocks to create a custom shooting rig.
The 3 Legged Thing Xpand is a modular system to essentially allow creators to build their own custom camera cage, whether they want to add a mic, a top handle, a secondary POV camera – or all three.
The Xpand system is a set of cheese plates, risers, and connectors that are designed to allow photographers and videographers to create their own camera cage in order to house accessories like mics, action cams, lights, and grips.Article continues below
The system starts with an Xpand base. Then, creators can use cheese plates and risers to build out from the base plate and add connection points for accessories like mics, secondary cameras, lights, and grips. Because the building blocks come in different sizes, creators can also design a camera cage that still gives clearance to different ports and memory card slots.
While the system has launched with cheese plates, risers, bases, and connectors, 3 Legged Thing expects to add rails, quick-release plates, and L-brackets to the system this summer.
The rise of vertical video and social media means that many creators are shooting multiple types of content at once – I’ve even rigged a GoPro to my camera to capture behind-the-scenes videos. The problem with recording multiple types of content at once, of course, is how to house all that gear.
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A modular system would allow creators to build their own rig – and even tear it apart and rework it for a different type of shoot if needed. The system reminds me a bit of K’Nex or Lego, though the metal building blocks look far sturdier and need separate connector pieces.
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The Xpand system already works with a number of existing 3 Legged Thing products, including some L-brackets, and the company expects to continue to add more parts this year.
The price of the Xpand system will depend on the size of the rig. A base plate starts at $25 / £25. Risers start at $10 / £10, cheese plates at $30 / £19, and connectors at about $15 / £10 for two. Retailers have already begun taking pre-orders for the system, including B&H in the US and Park Cameras in the UK.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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