This accessory lets you mount Lego figures on top of your camera and I want one!

If you'd like to pimp your camera, this 3D-printed attachment lets you mount Lego-compatible figures

I’ve always thought about customizing the cameras that I’ve had over the years. I currently own a Fujifilm X-T50 and I’ve just stumbled across an interesting Instagram Reel which shows a photographer @theapartmentphoto with a Lego-compatible 3D-printed hot-shoe attachment of all things. Could this be what I’m looking for?

Now I know what you’re thinking, why on Earth would you want a Lego-compatible hotshoe for your camera? If I’m being honest with you, that was also my first thought upon seeing this video clip. But once I started watching, I quickly realized that the idea is a whole lot of fun!

A post shared by Jeff and Cat Chang - The Apartment Photo (@theapartmentphoto) A photo posted by on

Jeff Chang, who co-shoots weddings with his wife Cat Chang, holds up a tiny 3D-printed Lego-compatible hotshoe that he had one of his friends create for him in the video. Throughout the clip, various Minifigure characters are seen on top of the hot hoe, ranging from Mickey Mouse to Batman. Stay with me on this!

Although this might not be every photographer’s cup of tea, Chang makes a very good point that it would appeal to family photographers. Which when you think of it, is a very valid point. For example, if your child has a favorite character, this could be the perfect way to bring them along and even pretend that they’ve helped or even taken the shot. And there are also lots of Lego photographer Minifigures you can choose too!

Yes, it’s quirky, is it unnecessary? Sure! But put it this way, if you’re on a solo assignment away from your family, and want something that makes you think of them so you’re not entirely on your own, then this could be your dream companion.

This would also appeal to Lego enthusiasts alike and could even reignite a childhood obsession with the world's favorite construction toy. Who knows, Lego might be your new hobby after getting your hands on this 3D-printed accessory.

If brick building isn’t your thing, though, you can find alternatives on Amazon which conveniently slide onto the camera’s hotshoe. Offering a wide range of characters to accompany you on your travels. It’s as simple as sliding on your chosen character and away you go!

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