GoPro’s action cams are known for their stabilization – but the company is researching the possibility of mixing those algorithms with mechanical stabilization according to a recent patent filing. A GoPro patent published earlier this year includes drawings that look eerily similar to the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, but GoPro is proposing a modular camera that can use both electronic and mechanical stabilization.

The US patent (number US12,212,847), published on January 28 2025 but originally filed in March of 2024, describes a device with mechnical stabilization that can be detached from a handheld module. The patent drawings look similar to a relatively new category of cameras that mixes a small camera with a built-in gimbal, like the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, except that, based on the description, the camera appears to be modular and can be removed from the gimbal handle. Another drawing in the patent depicts the camera module mounted to a drone instead.

But parts of the patent hint towards another unusual feature: both mechanical and electronic stabilization. The patent document explains that “using both mechanical and electronic may degrade image quality.”

GoPro suggests that both could be possible using a technique “where the operation of both a mechanical stabilization system and an electronic image stabilization module is altered by altering the control response of each system.”

The patent continues by saying that “​​an image capture system may dynamically adapt the allocation of operating bandwidth between mechanical stabilization system and the electronic image stabilization module to improve system performance.”

That seems to suggest that the theoretical camera would be able to switch between electronic and mechanical, based on limitations like the processing power (for the electronic type) and the battery life and heat (for the mechanical type).

While the drawings look similar to other gimbal-clad cameras on the market, the patent is proposing both a modular system that could be handheld or mounted on a vehicle like a drone, as well as one that can switch between electronic and mechanical stabilization based on operating conditions.

Such a modular design certainly sounds intriguing, but it’s an interesting move from GoPro after the company discontinued its drone in 2018. A modular design would need to have a few different mounting options to be truly useful, and GoPro’s current catalog is focused on POV and mountable cameras.

Perhaps the benefit of such a modular design, however, comes into play with the ability to use both electronic and mechanical stabilization. Mechanical stabilization typically delivers superior results, but creates bulkier devices with moving pieces that are difficult to weather-seal. A modular camera could allow the camera to work with and without the stick, offering more portability and perhaps the waterproofing that GoPro is known for when used without the gimbal mount.

Patents don’t always become real, physical products, but the public filings can offer insight into what researchers at the company are dreaming up, and the odd modular, dual-stabilized camera patent is certainly an unusual take. Whether or not the patent ever turns into a real physical patent, GoPro has already hinted it will launch a low-light camera next year.

