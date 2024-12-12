My most-wanted action camera the GoPro Hero is STILL just £179

If you’ve been waiting for the new GoPro Hero 2024 to go on sale (like I have!) and forgot about it—guess what? Now’s the perfect time to grab it! This stripped-down, back-to-basics action camera from the brand that invented the category is now just £179 at Amazon. Sure, it’s only a £20 discount, but at this price, it’s a no-brainer.

The streamlined and wallet-friendly new GoPro Hero 2024 weighs just 86g, coming in 46% lighter and 35% smaller than the new GoPro Hero13 Black – and it's fully waterproofed up to 16ft / 5m.

The Hero 2024—what I like to call “simplicity in a tiny package”—takes GoPro’s latest tech and wraps it up in a lightweight, durable design that’s perfect for adventure. It’s made for people who value ease of use over endless settings. With just two video options (1080p and 4K) and a photo mode, it offers everything you need and nothing you don’t—and honestly, that’s what I love about it!



Despite its minimalist approach, the Hero 2024 still delivers. It records gorgeous UltraHD 4K video at 30fps and captures sharp 12MP photos. Want slow-motion? You’ve got 2.7K video at 60fps. The Quik app makes it even easier to edit your footage or grab 8MP stills straight from your videos. Plus, HyperSmooth stabilization ensures your shots stay steady, whether you’re biking through the woods, skiing, or chasing your dog around the park.



Weighing just 86g (about 3 ounces), it’s pocket-sized and perfect for on-the-go adventures. The rear LCD touchscreen is super user-friendly, letting you frame your shots and tweak settings easily. And with built-in Wi-Fi, voice control, and compatibility with the Quik app, you can control everything effortlessly.



If you’re someone who doesn’t need the 5.6K resolution of the GoPro Hero 13 Black and prefers something sleek, compact, and straightforward, this is an amazing choice. Sometimes, less really is more!

