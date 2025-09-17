DJI has launched the new Mini 5 Pro drone, bosting – as teased – a 1-inch image sensor and a LiDAR system, but that is just the tip of the feature list of upgrades and extras for the flagship ultralight drone.

The Mini 5 Pro – successor to the now discounted Mini 4 Pro – deliberately targets professional photographers and content creators looking to work in the lowest weight category (it is EU C0 / under 250g), though DJI also indicates that the drone should appeal to beginners seeking an 'all-in-one solution' (essentially folk who don't want to have to keep upgrading, or doing too much paperwork).

The DJI Mini 5 Pro with its array of front sensors, and the RC 2 remote (Image credit: Future)

The 1-inch image sensor offers 50MP images, or a 2x hybrid zoom option. As with its predecessors, the camera can be rolled from horizontal to portrait, and it has up to 225˚ of roll rotation. Some of this echoes the premium (and much heavier) Mavic 4 Pro.

The Mini 5 Pro also has significantly boosted collision avoidance, tracking and safety features thanks to the addition of the LiDAR sensor at the front – which can effectively see and avoid obstacles in the dark, or dangers that could trick optical sensing systems like glass. This enables "next-gen smart return to home", which can operate down to 1 lux – typical street lighting – rather than the 15 lux required before.

A related new feature is non-satellite return to home, meaning the drone can – in good light – return to home even without GPS signals (or equivalents).

The subject tracking software also boasts ActiveTrack 360, with better AI subject tracking and the ability to draw more complicated flight paths around a subject – even where that subject is cycling.

The drone launches at £689 in the UK, rising to £869 for the Fly More Combo with three batteries, a bag, and a charging hub, a set of NFD filters, and the RC-N3 remote controller and £979 for the Fly More Combo with the RC 2 remote controller (the one with the built-in screen).

(That would be approximately $750 in USD allowing for tax – UK prices have sales tax built in. We'll pass on clarification about US pricing as soon as we get it.)

I have been lucky enough to get my hands on a DJI Mini 5 Pro a couple of days early, so you can read my DJI Mini 5 Pro review here.

Check our guides to the best camera drones (which will no doubt very soon be updated to feature the Mini 5 Pro).