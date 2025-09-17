DJI Mini 5 Pro takes flight – smaller and lighter than a compact camera, but up with the pros?
The new DJI Mini 5 Pro boasts a 1-inch sensor and 50MP – beating a lot of high-end compact cameras, even though it can fly!
DJI has launched the new Mini 5 Pro drone, bosting – as teased – a 1-inch image sensor and a LiDAR system, but that is just the tip of the feature list of upgrades and extras for the flagship ultralight drone.
The Mini 5 Pro – successor to the now discounted Mini 4 Pro – deliberately targets professional photographers and content creators looking to work in the lowest weight category (it is EU C0 / under 250g), though DJI also indicates that the drone should appeal to beginners seeking an 'all-in-one solution' (essentially folk who don't want to have to keep upgrading, or doing too much paperwork).
The 1-inch image sensor offers 50MP images, or a 2x hybrid zoom option. As with its predecessors, the camera can be rolled from horizontal to portrait, and it has up to 225˚ of roll rotation. Some of this echoes the premium (and much heavier) Mavic 4 Pro.
The Mini 5 Pro also has significantly boosted collision avoidance, tracking and safety features thanks to the addition of the LiDAR sensor at the front – which can effectively see and avoid obstacles in the dark, or dangers that could trick optical sensing systems like glass. This enables "next-gen smart return to home", which can operate down to 1 lux – typical street lighting – rather than the 15 lux required before.
A related new feature is non-satellite return to home, meaning the drone can – in good light – return to home even without GPS signals (or equivalents).
The subject tracking software also boasts ActiveTrack 360, with better AI subject tracking and the ability to draw more complicated flight paths around a subject – even where that subject is cycling.
The drone launches at £689 in the UK, rising to £869 for the Fly More Combo with three batteries, a bag, and a charging hub, a set of NFD filters, and the RC-N3 remote controller and £979 for the Fly More Combo with the RC 2 remote controller (the one with the built-in screen).
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
(That would be approximately $750 in USD allowing for tax – UK prices have sales tax built in. We'll pass on clarification about US pricing as soon as we get it.)
You might also like
I have been lucky enough to get my hands on a DJI Mini 5 Pro a couple of days early, so you can read my DJI Mini 5 Pro review here.
Check our guides to the best camera drones (which will no doubt very soon be updated to feature the Mini 5 Pro).
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.