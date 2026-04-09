DJI Pocket 4 camera launch confirmed for April 16 – but the teaser raises one big question
DJI has confirmed the Pocket 4 launch, but the teaser suggests a surprising twist. Are multi-camera rumours dead?
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The DJI Pocket 4 announcement is now confirmed for April 16, with DJI releasing a teaser for the long-awaited pocket gimbal camera. The brief video clip appears to show one fewer camera than most rumors had anticipated, however...
The World In My PocketGet ready for Osmo Pocket 4April 16, 2026 | 12:00 PM GMTLearn more: https://t.co/BqZFVXi3t1#DJI #DJIOSMO #OsmoPocket4 pic.twitter.com/3trSEDiLLiApril 9, 2026
Many people have speculated that an upcoming DJI Osmo Pocket 4 would, like some of DJI's higher-end drones – the Air 3S or the Mavic 4 being current examples – add multiple cameras to the gimbal. The idea would be exactly the same as it is in premium camera phones; the option to get optical telephoto shots without any of the extra size and weight that physical zoom components bring.
Instead, however, the device we see under DJI's "The world in my pocket" starts with a close-up too dark to show us anything before – lit only around the rim – but it then rotates the 'camera' before seeming to reveal an image sensor beneath that emerges right from the center of the 'gimbal'.Article continues below
Now I can't say anything for sure about this, but the most logical interpretation is that a single image sensor is in the middle of the gimbal in this design – though presumably there is something good about it which is why DJI focus on it in the clip.
In recent teasers from DJI, like the "New Dimension" one, which appeared before the DJI Avata 360, the company wasn't shy about including 360-degree footage, but stopped short of showing us the craft for a few more days.
This time, there is only a week before we expect to see the Pocket 4 and learn answers to these questions.
One possibility that we have discussed is whether there might be more than one Osmo Pocket 4 model in DJI's roadmap to come – something that was suggested by leaker Camera Beta.
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At the same time, we know Luna – a handheld gimbal-based camera – has been announced as 'coming' from Insta360, but unlike the Pocket 4, it doesn't have a date.
All we can say until next week is that the Osmo Pocket 3, a camera which has become a creator's favourite since launch in Late 2023, will have a sibling of some kind very soon. Keep watching these pages to see if the Osmo Pocket 4 can replace the unique contender for best vlogging camera.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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