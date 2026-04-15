While not confirmed, several relatively dependable online sources are showing versions of the Insta360 Luna – a camera seemingly coming to challenge DJI's Pocket 4, the update to the massively popular gimbal camera we now know will be announced tomorrow.

While there has been discussion of the Insta360 Luna for a while, debate is now crystallising around the possibility of two models – a Luna and a Luna Ultra, as suggested by Igor Blogdanov (QuadroNews).

The camera we now think is the Luna Ultra being presented by Insta360 CEO Liu Jingkang (Image credit: QuadroNews post / twitter/x)

We've been pretty confident that the two-eyed version is on the way for a while thanks to the presentation by Insta360's own CEO, Liu Jingkang (or 'JK'), at the company's annual conference. At that time, though, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 was just a rumor – now we know from DJI's social posts that it will be announced tomorrow.

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This is also the point at which JK shared the name 'Luna' with the audience.

We also can't be sure, with only a few seconds of promotional video to look at, but it looks a lot like the Osmo Pocket 4 is going to have a single camera, leaving the goal wide open for Luna's dual camera setup.

Other specs, not to mention quality and user experience, will be relevant to buyers too, but I understand the pull of an extra optical camera. You wouldn't catch me upgrading my phone to a model with fewer cameras.

Some rumor-mongers do have an answer for that too, of course. It has been suggested that a DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro might be on the cards at some future date, though there has been no firm evidence about that (certainly ont a release date) from DJI.

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In fact, in most cases, the camera that people had presumed was the future Pocket 4 from DJI has turned out to be a sighting of the Luna being tested. But not all of them. There are definitely tweets like this from Igor Bogdanov that seem to show images of two different variants of the Pocket 4 camera on a similar handle – and one of them has dual lenses (arranged very differently from the Luna).

👉The best Osmo Pocket 4 Pro photo you haven't seen yet...🫣Yes, @DJIGlobal ? I wish we could meet with @insta360 Luna sooner.)#osmopocket4pro pic.twitter.com/hfurh6dWI6March 3, 2026

So there we have the scene set for the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 announcement, and we also imagine that a little bit more will be discovered about Luna very soon afterward – though whether there will be a one-camera version isn't known yet.

Some online have suggested 'Luna Ultra' for the dual camera, likely because the Go Ultra is the newest and highest spec version of that tiny camera, but that is speculation. We have seen 'Luna' next to the dual camera version (and no 'Ultra') already, so perhaps that's it?

When will we know for sure? April 19. Why? Insta360 more or less told us that NAB will have news in this not-too-subtle posting:

BE THE FIRST 🥇 🎥 Get an exclusive sneak peek at our upcoming Insta360 releases:⬆️ Your new creative companion👀 Sneak peek at our upcoming product line📍 Booth #C4608, Central Hall, LVCC📆 April 19–22What are you most excited to see at NAB this year?#Insta360NAB… pic.twitter.com/TEMt2eageKApril 13, 2026

Which will be on sale soonest? Which will be the best on DCW's list of best gimbal cameras? It's hard to know. but we'll keep watching.