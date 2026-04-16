DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro leaks in less than a day – shortest time in the limelight ever for the new gimbal camera?
DJI Osmo Pocket 4 could get a massive upgrade within hours of launch – if this leak is right, anyway...
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The serial DJI news leaker Igor Bogdanov has posted a clip of what appears to be a DJI Osmo Pocket 4P, or Pro, a version of the Pocket 4 with a dual camera system. This video is being shared on the same day the real DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is launched.
Время битвы с @insta360 . @DJI Pocket 4 Pro против Insta360 Luna😁 pic.twitter.com/Dv4JapWo1cApril 16, 2026
The new DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro, which was definitely released today, features a single camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor, though boosted to 14-stops of dynamic range and offering 10-bit D-Log color, an improvement over its predecessor.
The camera on the top is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal, and has 2x lossless zoom, as well as a 107Gb of built-in storage and a 800MB/S transfer speeds, and updated ActiveTrack. You can read more about it in my full Osmo Pocket 4 review orArticle continues below
The wider community, however, has long expected that DJI would launch either a dual-camera system as the Pocket 4, or two different versions, one with a dual camera system.
The expectation is that there will be a 1-inch sensor for the main camera, as well as a 3x optical zoom as the additional camera inside the gimbal head. This would work in a similar way to the extra cameras in the DJI Air 3S or most serious photography-leaning mobile phones. (The iPhone Pro Max, for example, which I use, has three cameras on the back at different focal lengths.)
Now, as soon as DJI has announced the Pocket 4 – and nothing else – the rumor community, in the form of Igor Bogdanov, has stepped in to show what a DJI dual camera version might look like.
Is it plausible? It certainly isn't beyond the bounds of possibility, and the same poster alludes to the reason in his post: Luna, which Insta360 has not been shy about:
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まだだった...? pic.twitter.com/jEt5QwLqo3April 16, 2026
Luna is Insta360's anticipated entry into this same market, and the company has shared teasers via some social media accounts and at events already, including the blocky design above on their Japanese X column.
What will be the best pocket gimbal camera in the next few months seems very much open to debate.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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