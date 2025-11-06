DJI Osmo 360 drops to its lowest price ever of £299 in this Black Friday deal beater

Black Friday has started for the DJI Osmo 360 as it’s hit its lowest price yet. Right now on Amazon, you can grab the Standard Combo for just £299, down from its original £409.99 - that’s a MASSIVE saving of £110.99. If you’ve been watching for DJI’s foray into 360 cameras, this is the moment to strike.

This isn’t a routine markdown - it’s the first real crack at DJI’s Osmo 360 for less. The Standard Combo lands you the core camera plus the must-have accessories, making it a sharp entry into premium 360 filmmaking at a price we haven’t seen before.

There’s nothing gimmicky about the spec sheet. You’re getting native 8K 360° video from a new 1-inch imaging system, with D-Log M and 10-bit capture for proper grading headroom. Switch to single-lens mode and you’ve got silky 4K/120fps, horizon stabilisation, and full-frame panoramic capture - all in a compact, travel-friendly body.

Out in the field, early users are already praising the dual-lens setup and smart stitching for effortless immersion. The built-in 105GB storage buys you time before you need a microSD, while the magnetic quick-release, waterproofing, and broad accessory support make it as comfortable on a vlog rig as it is strapped to a helmet.

It’s cutting-edge, so there are trade-offs. Running 8K flat-out will tax the battery (DJI quotes up to 100 minutes at 8K/30fps), and depending on the scene, you may spot the occasional stitch boundary or low-light artefact. But at this price, those caveats feel far easier to accept for a first-gen camera with this much ambition.

Deals like this don’t tend to hang around. Amazon can bump it back up or sell out without fanfare, and with this being the Osmo 360’s first discount, a better offer soon feels unlikely. If you’ve got 360 projects on the slate - or want to future-proof your kit - £299 is a serious steal for a camera of this calibre.