Want 8K 360 video? The Insta360 X4 is now cheaper than ever
Lowest Price Alert: Insta360 X4 ultimate bundle gets a big discount
The Insta360 X4 has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting 360-degree cameras on the market, and this latest deal makes it even harder to ignore.
The Insta360 X4 8K Ultimate Bundle has dropped to just £435.13, down from £532, saving you a very respectable £96.87 off the usual price.
The Insta360 X4 is a powerful all-in-one action camera that captures stunning 8K 360 video, delivers class-leading stabilization, and makes reframed, cinematic content incredibly easy to create.
At the heart of the Insta360 X4 is its headline-grabbing 8K 360-degree video capture, which delivers noticeably cleaner detail, stronger reframing flexibility, and more cinematic results than earlier generations. Whether you’re shooting action sports, travel content, or immersive social clips, the extra resolution gives you far more freedom in post without sacrificing image quality.
The X4 also shines as a dual-purpose camera. Switch out of full 360 mode and it becomes a capable single-lens action cam, complete with excellent stabilization, punchy color, and impressive low-light performance for its class. It’s a genuinely versatile tool for creators who want one camera that can do a bit of everything.
What really sweetens this deal is the Ultimate Bundle itself. It’s designed to get you shooting straight out of the box, with essential accessories that make the X4 easier to mount, protect, and use in real-world scenarios. Buying the bundle at this reduced price is far better value than adding accessories later.
In typical Insta360 fashion, usability is a strong point. The touchscreen interface is intuitive, the companion app is one of the best in the business, and features like invisible selfie stick effects and AI-powered reframing make complex shots accessible even if you’re new to 360 video.
With a near-£100 saving, this is one of the strongest prices we’ve seen on the Insta360 X4 Ultimate Bundle to date. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to jump into 8K 360 capture, this deal makes a very compelling case to do it now.
See our full guide to the best 360 cameras
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
