Want 8K 360 video? The Insta360 X4 is now cheaper than ever

The Insta360 X4 has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting 360-degree cameras on the market, and this latest deal makes it even harder to ignore.

The Insta360 X4 8K Ultimate Bundle has dropped to just £435.13, down from £532, saving you a very respectable £96.87 off the usual price.

At the heart of the Insta360 X4 is its headline-grabbing 8K 360-degree video capture, which delivers noticeably cleaner detail, stronger reframing flexibility, and more cinematic results than earlier generations. Whether you’re shooting action sports, travel content, or immersive social clips, the extra resolution gives you far more freedom in post without sacrificing image quality.

The X4 also shines as a dual-purpose camera. Switch out of full 360 mode and it becomes a capable single-lens action cam, complete with excellent stabilization, punchy color, and impressive low-light performance for its class. It’s a genuinely versatile tool for creators who want one camera that can do a bit of everything.

What really sweetens this deal is the Ultimate Bundle itself. It’s designed to get you shooting straight out of the box, with essential accessories that make the X4 easier to mount, protect, and use in real-world scenarios. Buying the bundle at this reduced price is far better value than adding accessories later.

In typical Insta360 fashion, usability is a strong point. The touchscreen interface is intuitive, the companion app is one of the best in the business, and features like invisible selfie stick effects and AI-powered reframing make complex shots accessible even if you’re new to 360 video.

With a near-£100 saving, this is one of the strongest prices we’ve seen on the Insta360 X4 Ultimate Bundle to date. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to jump into 8K 360 capture, this deal makes a very compelling case to do it now.

