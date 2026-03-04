Best price yet on the GoPro Max 2: grab the company’s latest 360 camera for less

The GoPro Max 2 is a brilliant, rugged 360-degree camera with all the features you could want and 8K resolution to boot. It's the top of the GoPro line, the cernterpiece of the company's last launch event, and now it's available for a massive £120 off at Wex

The GoPro Max 2 is a solidly built, portable 360-degree action camera with 8K or high-frame-rate modes, and it makes a selfie stick invisible. GoPro has also kept Quik, its app, up to date for re-framing video so you can shoot without worrying at all where you point the camera. Almost like magic for action fans. ❤️ 10-bit recording

❤️ So rugged it has user-replaceable lenses

❤️ Compatible with screw or GoPro attachments

I'm the 360-degree camera expert at DCW, and, honestly, I was lamenting GoPro's gradual slipping behind in the 360-degree action camera race – until, that is, the brand shot back with the spectacular Max 2.

This camera matches all the other premium cameras from competitors by recording 8K (in fact GoPro even call it 'True 8K' for reasons of their own), and it also boasts the company's reputation for a rugged build.

In my review of the GoPro Max 2, I noted how far the company had come with this device – it features sensible design improvements over its predecessor, like back-to-back lenses for better image stitching (how the cameras make a single 'spherical' image that you can then re-direct in an app on phone or computer later).

What makes a 360-degree camera is as much the software as the device, and GoPro has also done a brilliant job of this, meaning re-pointing the view, and changing the perspective after you have made your video is simple.

Out of a possible 20 stars in the review summary, this got 18 – and one of those was for value. This deal definitely resolves that!

Now there is absolutely no need to consider the out-of-date GoPro Max (2025) – you can have the latest and greatest without compromise.