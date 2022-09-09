iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 pro: compare all four models here

The long-awaited announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup has finally happened, with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max available to pre-order (opens in new tab) now and set to be released on September 16, 2022.

September's Apple event (opens in new tab) saw the company announce a whole new roster of exciting photography features for the iPhone 14 family, including Action Mode, Apple ProRAW, and updates to the main cameras.

To help you decide which iPhone 14 model will be right for you, we've rounded up each new iPhone 14 model below, from the standard iPhone 14 to the powerhouse that is the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Discover our guide to the best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab) and if you're interested in a new iPhone, check out the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases (opens in new tab).

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

(Image credit: Apple)

Build and design

The iPhone 14 comes in five colors, including Product Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, and Purple. The base iPhone 14 features a 6.1" OLED Super Retina XDR display with rounded corners and a curved design. It weighs 172 grams (6.07 ounces) and has a depth of 7.80 mm (0.31 inches). Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7" OLED Super Retina XDR display and weighs 203 grams (7.16 ounces) – that's 21% more screen/

Both models also include True Tone, Haptic Touch, and an HDR display that's capable of up to 1200 nits maximum brightness. Just as the iPhone 13 before it, all of the iPhone 13 models are rated IP68 (waterproof to a maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes).

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus both feature the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13, which has a six-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores.

Camera

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus both feature a similar dual 12MP camera system with a wide and ultra-wide camera as the iPhone 13. However, it's worth noting that there is a new main camera, and improved image processing lets you capture shots in low light. Apple suggests that you now get up to 2.5x better low-light photos on the Main camera and up to 2x better low‑light photos on the Ultra Wide camera. The TrueDepth front camera now has autofocus and a larger aperture, again for better low light captures, plus a brighter True Tone flash.

There are a few other incremental changes that users will be able to enjoy. Cinematic mode automatically can shift focus to the most important subject in a scene, and content creators can now record video in 4K at 24 fps — a popular frame rate in professional filmmaking.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

Build and design

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models come in four shades, including Space Black, Gold, Silver, and the brand new Deep Purple. Both handsets feature a Ceramic Shield front and a textured matte glass back and stainless steel design. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1" OLED Super Retina XDR display, weighing 206 grams (7.27 ounces) and with a depth of 7.85mm (0.31"). The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a larger 6.7" OLED Super Retina XDR display and weighs 240 grams.

Both models include the new Dynamic Island feature, which consolidates your notifications, alerts, and activities into one interactive place. The TrueDepth camera system is 31% smaller, and this frees up display space.

An Always-On display means that the Lock Screen is always visible, but the iPhone screen does go dark when faced down or in a pocket (to save on battery life). The display also now reaches a peak of 2000 nits outdoors – twice as bright as before and the "highest peak brightness of any camera phone" and potentially ideal for outdoor photography.

Both iPhone 14 Pro models feature a brand new A16 Bionic chip, which gives a more power-efficient performance to help run with the iPhone 14 Pro models for longer.

(Image credit: Apple)

Camera

We've already written about the ways the iPhone Pro camera will improve your phone photography (opens in new tab). The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both feature significant camera upgrades – namely an all-new 48MP Main camera with an advanced quad-pixel sensor. That's a 65% larger sensor than on the iPhone 13 Pro, plus Apple's ProRAW image format for more detailed images.

The Pro camera system also adds an additional 2x Telephoto – which expands your zoom options to 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 3x. Like the iPhone 14 base models, the TrueDepth front camera now has autofocus and a larger aperture.

Apple's all-new "Photonic Engine" is available in all the iPhone 14 models, and it merges the "best pixels from multiple exposures into one phenomenal photo." Essentially, having more preserved data means that the iPhone 14 should deliver more lifelike and bright images (see an example of an image taken with the iPhone 14's Photonic Engine below).

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

The final physical upgrade concerns the new front TrueDepth camera, which has a 38% better light‑gathering performance for less noise in low-light photos and videos.

When it comes to video, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max let you record, view and edit in Dolby Vision HDR and ProRes (opens in new tab) formats.

Which iPhone 14 should you buy?

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

The base iPhone 14 models haven't been the biggest upgrade from the iPhone 13 series, but we saw some amazing camera updates in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you're wondering which iPhone 14 model you should choose, the biggest differences really come down to the upgraded cameras on the Pro models – and of course, your budget!

If you're not a super keen smartphone snapper (the iPhone 14 models still feature a fantastic camera array – you'll just miss out on the upgraded 48MP sensor and the Apple ProRAW feature) and you don't often play games or watch movies on your handset, then you might feel that the base iPhone 14 models might suit you better.

iPhone 14 pricing

iPhone 14 prices US UK AUS $799 £849 AU$1399 iPhone 14 Plus 128GB $899 £949 AU$1579 iPhone 14 Pro 128GB $999 £1099 AU$1749 iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB $1099 £1199 AU$1899

These iPhone 14 prices are the starting prices for the base 128GB models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a brand new 1TB option – an abundance of storage for photographers.

You can pre-order all iPhone 14 models (opens in new tab) now, available from September 16.

If you're not an Apple fan, check out the latest Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab)and Samsung Galaxy Z 4 Fold (opens in new tab). These are the best camera phone (opens in new tab)s, but if you need something that's affordable, check out the best budget camera phone (opens in new tab)s – low on price but not performance.