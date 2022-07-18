The best Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III deals in July 2022

In the market for a Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III deal this month? You're in luck. There are all kinds of camera deals (opens in new tab) at the moment, and you'll find today's cheapest Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III prices below.

We enjoyed using the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III (opens in new tab) during our review, and although the camera is now several years old, it's still a great buy.

Offering multimedia fluency within a compact design, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is distinguished by its advanced sensor design and flexible imaging capabilities. Equipped with a 20.1MP 1" CMOS sensor that uses a stacked design, which pairs with the DIGIC 8 image processor to realize especially fast focusing performance, full-resolution shooting at up to 20 fps, and UHD 4K30p video recording.

(Image credit: Canon)

(Image credit: Canon)

Optically, the G7 X Mark III houses a 4.2x zoom lens, which covers a 24-100mm equivalent focal length range for wide-angle to short-telephoto fields of view.

An f/1.8-2.8 maximum aperture range suits working in difficult lighting conditions as does an Optical Image Stabilizer, which compensates for the effects of camera shake. The camera's slim design also incorporates a 3.0" 180° tilting touchscreen LCD and has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for wirelessly connecting to a mobile device.

The rear 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen offers a large means for live view monitoring, reviewing imagery, and navigating the menu. Its intuitive touch design also permits working with Touch & Drag AF for easy focus point selection. Additionally, a 180° upward tilting design suits front facing vlogging and selfie shooting needs.

Read more:



The best Canon cameras (opens in new tab)

Best vlogging camera (opens in new tab)

Best point and shoot camera (opens in new tab)

The best travel cameras (opens in new tab)