The best Canon EOS Rebel T100 / Canon EOS 4000D deals in September 2021

The Canon EOS 4000D, which is sold in North America under the EOS Rebel T100 moniker, is all about simplicity. It provides everything first-time users need to take their baby steps into DSLR photography but cuts back on any unnecessary extras to make it as affordable as possible.

And affordable it is; this is the cheapest DSLR Canon has ever delivered. Even so, it still works with the same Canon lenses that you can use with models higher up in the EOS family, and incorporates the beginner-oriented features that have made the company's previous entry-level DSLRs so successful.

This includes the Scene Intelligent Auto mode, which automatically adjusts the camera's setting to provide the best combination for whatever it is you're shooting, together with a handful of Creative filters for instant effects. There's also a feature Guide, which explains the purpose of different features without you needing to trawl through the camera's manual.

The EOS Rebel T100 / EOS 4000D also boasts Wi-Fi to help you get your creations out to the wider world without hassle, and is designed to be used with two smartphone and tablet apps, one of which providing tips and challenges to help you learn more about photography. On top of the above you get a 9-point AF system, Full HD video recording and a 2.7in LCD with a very respectable 920k dot resolution.

Canon EOS 4000D key specs: Perfect for those on a budget who want to be part of Canon's ever-popular EOS DSLR system Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 18MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 2.7in LCD, 230k dots | Viewfinder: Yes, optical | Continuous shooting: 3fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner Highly affordable Beginner-specific guide features LCD not touch sensitive Plastic lens mount

