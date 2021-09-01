The best Canon EOS Rebel SL7 / EOS 2000D deals in September 2021

The Canon Rebel T7, also known as the Canon EOS 2000D, is one of the best budget DSLRs from the Japanese camera giant.

Aimed at anyone after a straightforward, reliable and capable DSLR, it combines a raft of features designed to help beginners get the most out of their photography with a low price tag. This isn't a camera filled with fancy tricks or gimmicks – it simply has a solid core in place to let you develop your own creativity.

Familiar features include a DIGIC 4+ processing engine and 9-point AF system, together with video recording in Full HD quality. The camera also uses the same EF-S mount as Canon's other entry-level DSLRs, which allows it to mount the same collection of EF- and EF-S-fit lenses – not just from Canon, but many third-party manufacturers too.

There's a handful of new additions too, such as the 24.1MP APS-C sensor, which allows you to achieve much better and more natural separation from subject and background than a smartphone would allow. And, of course, Canon has sought to make image sharing just as convenient as it is on a smartphone, with Wi-Fi and NFC technologies on board.

Canon EOS Rebel SL7 / EOS 2000D key specs: No frills, no fuss – just everything you need to get going with DSLR shooting Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3in LCD, 920k dots | Viewfinder: Yes, optical | Continuous shooting: 3fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner Access to lots of great lenses Small and light body No Dual Pixel CMOS AF LCD screen fixed in place

