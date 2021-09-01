Popular

The best Canon EOS Rebel SL7 / EOS 2000D deals in September 2021

By

Looking for the best price on the Canon EOS Rebel SL7, also known as the EOS 2000D? You've come to the right place

Canon EOS Rebel SL7 / EOS 2000D deals

The Canon Rebel T7, also known as the Canon EOS 2000D, is one of the best budget DSLRs from the Japanese camera giant. 

Aimed at anyone after a straightforward, reliable and capable DSLR, it combines a raft of features designed to help beginners get the most out of their photography with a low price tag. This isn't a camera filled with fancy tricks or gimmicks – it simply has a solid core in place to let you develop your own creativity. 

Familiar features include a DIGIC 4+ processing engine and 9-point AF system, together with video recording in Full HD quality. The camera also uses the same EF-S mount as Canon's other entry-level DSLRs, which allows it to mount the same collection of EF- and EF-S-fit lenses – not just from Canon, but many third-party manufacturers too.

There's a handful of new additions too, such as the 24.1MP APS-C sensor, which allows you to achieve much better and more natural separation from subject and background than a smartphone would allow. And, of course,  Canon has sought to make image sharing just as convenient as it is on a smartphone, with Wi-Fi and NFC technologies on board.

Similar cameras: Canon EOS 4000D, Fujifilm X-A5, Panasonic G7

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

Canon EOS Rebel SL7 / EOS 2000D key specs:

No frills, no fuss – just everything you need to get going with DSLR shooting

Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3in LCD, 920k dots | Viewfinder: Yes, optical | Continuous shooting: 3fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Access to lots of great lenses
Small and light body
No Dual Pixel CMOS AF
LCD screen fixed in place

Read more:
The best Canon lenses
The 10 best cameras under $500/£500
The best full-frame DSLR
The 10 best cameras for enthusiasts
The 10 best cameras for professionals

Matt Golowczynski
Matt Golowczynski

The former editor of Digital Camera World, "Matt G" has spent the bulk of his career working in or reporting on the photographic industry. For two and a half years he worked in the trade side of the business with Jessops and Wex, serving as content marketing manager for the latter. 


Switching streams he also spent five years as a journalist, where he served as technical writer and technical editor for What Digital Camera before joining DCW, taking on assignments as a freelance writer and photographer in his own right. He currently works for SmartFrame, a specialist in image-streaming technology and protection.

Related articles