I’ve always loved how the Nikon D3500 holds your hand, yet allows you to flourish with Manual mode and high-quality RAWs

Every time I walk into a consumer electronics store, I’m always a little disappointed that there’s no longer a Nikon D3500 in the modest camera section. For years, the Nikon D3500 and its entry-level predecessors were a stalwart of UK-based stores such as Dixons, Currys, and Comet, and I dare say it was no different in RadioShack, Best Buy, and the like. I’d love to know exactly how many D3XXXX cameras Nikon shifted during the series’ lifespan, between 2009 and 2022, but I can imagine it was a lot.

The Nikon D3500 was the cream of Nikon’s entry-level crop and one of the best cameras for beginners during its time. Heck, even today, you can capture great-quality images from its APS-C 24.2-MP CMOS sensor. And while 5fps certainly wasn’t lightning fast upon the camera’s release in 2018, it was still fast enough for most entry-level users, simply looking for a camera to capture memories.

Sure, the Nikon D3500’s 11 AF points were always a bit limiting – I’d usually opt to use the focus-and-recompose method when using this camera – but it’s worth noting that it’s the first and only 3XXXX-series camera to feature 3D tracking. That was a pretty big deal at the time, having only been featured on higher-end Nikon DSLRs up until that point.

From Scene modes to Manual mode, the Nikon D3500 can hold your hand or release the reins (Image credit: Future)

But easily the best thing about the Nikon D3500 is the journey it can provide beginner photographers. Guide Mode holds your hand through a series of basic functions from setting up the camera to retouching photos. And then you have Scene Modes, which set up the camera to deal with the corresponding genre: Portrait, Sports, Close up, and Night Portrait. These features were a lifeline to anyone who’d never used a DSLR before, but with a little effort, you could quickly breeze past them and move on to more advanced settings.

And that’s the genius of this little camera. On the one hand, it eased you into the world of photography, but on the other, it allowed you to shoot in full manual mode and capture high-quality Raw images. All of that’s before you consider the Nikon D3500’s build. It feels solid and not at all toy-like in the hand. And the deep grip and ample physical controls always made me feel and look like a proper photographer, which inspired confidence.

Even today, there’s absolutely no reason why you couldn’t use the Nikon D3500 to capture some really lovely images. Especially if you invest in some good, fast glass. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. It might be a little camera, but the Nikon D3500 has left a gaping hole in Nikon’s line-up. I’ll keep dreaming of a Z3500.

