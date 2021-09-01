The best iPhone 12 Mini deals in September 2021

Finding the best Apple iPhone 12 Mini deals online are difficult to spot, that's why we've scoured the web for you to create this guide. Now you can take advantage of significantly lower prices on this beautiful, small-sized cell phone, enabling you to upgrade or get a new camera phone with ease.

Released in 2020, the iPhone 12 family comes in four different models: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are pretty much identical, aside from the smaller screen on the iPhone 12 mini and a lesser power capacity. So, if you've got smaller hands, or you don't want to carry around a huge phone with a big screen, but you do want the advanced tech, you should opt for the iPhone 12 Mini.

Th exciting features on the iPhone 12 Mini are the main camera module, which features a 12 MP sensor with 1.4µm pixels, combined with an f/1.6, 26mm lens, dual pixel PDAF and OIS. Its secondary camera is also 12 MP, featuring an f/2.4, 13mm ultra-wide lens. It comes with a front camera that also sports 12 MP resolution, matched with f/2.2, 23mm (wide) optics.

The newest color in the iPhone 12 Mini range of finishes is purple - seen here with the iPhone 12 for scale. (Image credit: Apple)

This is a true compact flagship cell phone: on release the Apple iPhone 12 Mini cost under $750 / £800 – making it a contender for the best budget camera phone – and now that it's been on the market for a while, you can pick it up for nearer $600 / £700.

Scroll down to see all the Apple iPhone 12 Mini deals we've lined up for you today.

iPhone 12 Mini specs Expect vibrant colors with excellent detail from this pocket powerhouse Rear cameras: 12MP 13mm f/2.4, 12MP 26mm f/1.6 | Front camera: 12MP, f/2.2 TrueDepth camera | Video recorder: HDR with Dolby Vision up to 30 fps. 4K at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps. 1080p HD at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps. 720p HD at 30 fps. | Internal storage: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB | Operating system: iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.4 | Dimensions: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm | Weight: 133g $8.75 View at AT&T $629 View at Apple Prime $729 View at Amazon Powerful dual camera system Ceramic Shield front Super Retina XDR display 5.4‑inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED display 2340x1080-pixel resolution at 476 ppi No telephoto lens

If you've not held an iPhone 12 Mini, let us tell you that it's a wonderful bit of tech, that looks and feels fantastic, with rounded corners that follow a flawless curved design. If you're bored of cell phones getting bigger and bigger in size and you'd like to take photographs with superb color, then look no further.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini now comes in six colors, so you need to decide which color suits you – from purple, green, white, blue, black or red. And also you'll need to decide what internal storage you require before you make your purchase (pick from 64GB, 128GB or 256GB).

