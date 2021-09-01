The best GoPro Hero 8 deals in September 2021

If you're looking for the most up to date and best GoPro Hero 8 Black deals, you're in the right place. If you're wondering whether it's still worth buying the (now old) Hero 8 Black, the simply answer is, yes. While the GoPro Hero8 Black is no longer GoPro's flagship action camera, its specs are highly competitive – and now that you can find it for less online, there's never been a better time to go for a GoPro...

Featuring 4K video up to 60fps and 1080p video up to 240fps, the Hero 8 Black is also capable of 12MP stills and has an estimated battery life of between one to three hours (depending on your usage).

It’s a bit taller and thinner than its predecessor (the Hero 7 Black), but packs a similar footprint, which means its hugely portable and pocketable in all but the skinniest jeans.

If you're looking for the latest image stabilization system and want to be able to 5K it up, then you're best off choosing 8's bigger sibling: GoPro Hero 9 Black... However, if you can live without these, then be sure to snap up an amazing Hero 8 Black deal from the list below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: GoPro) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: GoPro) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: GoPro)

If you like to be part of the action or you're a vlogger that spends a lot of time in front of the camera, the GoPro Hero 8's front-facing microphone and optional Media Mod, Light Mod and Display Mod accessories make it a worthy purchase. Plus, it still sports one of the best image stabilization systems on an action cam.

