The best Fujifilm X-T30 deals in September 2021

The best Fujifilm X-T30 deals are hard to spot and that's why we've created this guide to help you to find the cheapest and best offers currently available.

When it was first released, the Fujifilm X-T30 was dubbed the “Little Giant” – a small camera with big performance. And it certainly lives up to this tagline...

The Fujifilm X-T30 is the successor to the X-T20, and it's pretty much a cut-down version of the Fujifilm’s flagship X-T3 model: but the big news is that you get nearly all the technical benefits of the advanced X-T3, but for just half the price, and now it's enjoying further price reductions! So whether you want to try your hand at filmmaking/vlogging (its 4K capabilities are extremely powerful) or you want to take great shots while traveling around (its image quality is superb), this compact, lightweight camera is well worth considering.

Although it was released two years ago, the X-T30 is still one of the strongest contenders in the APS-C mirrorless camera market. It's not just one of the best Fujifilm cameras you can purchase, but one of the best mirrorless cameras thanks to its versatility. And now you can pick one up for less, just scroll down to see all the best Fujifilm X-T30 deals we have lined up for you.

The Fujifilm X-T30 is a compact, lightweight package with powerful 4K video capabilities and decent wireless connectivity which make it the ideal camera for those who like to get out and about. And when paired to the Fujifilm's 15-45mm lens kit, this bundle makes for a very decent and capable companion.

The Fujifilm X-T30 comes in some cool finishes: choose from the silver, black and charcoal silver editions, to match your style.

