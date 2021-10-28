The best Fujifilm X-E4 deals in October 2021: stock updates and prices

Looking for the best deals on the Fujifilm X-E4? We've got them right here! Fujifilm's rangefinder style mirrorless camera is small and portable and packed with retro charm, and here's where you can find it at the best prices.

The X-E series has been part of the Fujifilm X-mount camera range right from the start, and the Fujifilm X-E4 is the latest version, with Fujifilm's top-of-the-range 26MP X-trans sensor and 4K video capture packed into it's classically styled rangefinder body.

Where other Fujifilm cameras like the Fujifilm X-T4 or Fujifilm X-S10 are larger all-purpose cameras aimed at pro, semi-pro or enthusiast users, the Fujifilm X-E4 is designed to be compact, uncluttered and highly portable – yet still retain the external exposure controls that Fujifilm has become famous for. It's not necessarily the most powerful, but we think the X-E4 is still one of the best Fujifilm cameras.

The X-E4 has been launched with a new Fujinon XF27mm F2.8 R WR kit lens, too. This is an updated version of Fujifilm's existing 27mm F2.8 pancake lens, but now with an aperture ring and weather-resistance.

While a camera like the Fujifilm X-T4 is aimed at professionals looking for a decent all-rounder, the X-E4 is more aimed at enthusiasts, vloggers or travel fans who want something a little smaller – and with a splash of retro style. In fact, the X-E4 features the same sensor and focussing system as the flagship X-T4, though it doesn't have in-body stabilization or the X-T4's vari-angle screen. The X-E4 can start to feel a little overbalanced with bigger zooms, but it feels just perfect with the 27mm F2.8 kit lens and Fujifilm's other compact (and affordable) prime lenses. Having a shutter speed dial on the top and an aperture ring on the lens takes you right back to the days of film cameras, and will definitely suit photographers who like to stay fully hands on with their exposure settings!

