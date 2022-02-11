Canon M200 deals in February 2022: the best EOS M200 prices in stock today

By published

Find the best Canon M200 deals on this compact mirrorless camera, perfect for vlogging and content creation

Canon EOS M200 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking for the best Canon M200 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in September 2019, the Canon EOS M200 is one sought-after compact mirrorless cameras, perfect for vloggers and content creators.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Canon M200 in stock right now. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

(Image credit: Canon)

Especially sleek and impressively versatile, the Canon EOS M200 blends a wide range of shooting capabilities with a company everyday carry form factor. Sporting a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 image processor, the M200 captures detailed stills, with shooting up to 6.1 frames per second continuous shooting and wide ISO range of 100-25600 to suit working in a variety of conditions. UHD 4K video recording is also supported, as well as in-camera 4K time-lapse movie production for a creative melding of stills and video. The sensor's design also facilitates Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which uses phase-detection autofocus for quick and accurate performance to suit both stills and video use. 

• Read more: Canon EOS M200 review

Complementing the imaging assets, the M200's slim design incorporates a 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen LCD for intuitive shooting control. The screen has a 180° tilting design, too, to benefit selfie shooting as well as working from high and low angles. Additionally, built-in Wi-Fi with NFC allows for quick and convenient pairing with a smartphone or tablet for wireless image sharing to socials, and Bluetooth is also featured for image sharing too and remote camera control from a mobile device.

(Image credit: B&H)

The best Canon M200 deals

Great stills and 4K video for content creators on the go

Sensor: 2415MP APS-C CMOS | Lens mount: EF-M | Video: UHD 4K at 23.98p, Full HD at 29.97p, 59.94p, HD 59.94p, 119.88p | Size: 60 x 44mm | Weight (body only): 130g

Compact
Affordable
Shoots 4K video
4K video is cropped
4K video is cropped
No microphone input

Both a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 image processor are used to deliver high sensitivity and fast camera performance to suit both stills and video applications. A flexible ISO 100-25600 range suits working in a variety of lighting conditions, and the processing capabilities minimize noise and afford Auto Lighting Optimizer for notable clarity in various shooting situations. 

UHD 4K video recording is also supported at 23.98p, along with Full HD 1080 60p and HD 720 120p settings for slow motion recording. Dual Pixel CMOS AF offers smooth and fast focusing performance in a similar manner to how a camcorder acquires focus. This system integrates two separate photodiodes within each pixel to provide a broad and dense network of phase-detection gathering elements across a majority of the image sensor to reduce focus hunting for faster, more direct control of focus placement. When working with still imagery, this focusing system works to acquire focus quickly and accurately, making it ideally suited to shooting and tracking moving subjects so that critical focus is attained with each shot. Eye Detection AF can also be used for portraiture and helps to prioritize focus on a subject's eye for ensured sharpness.

Read more: 

Best Canon cameras
Best cameras for vlogging
Best Canon EF-M lenses
Best 4K camera

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

Related articles