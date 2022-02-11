Canon M200 deals in February 2022: the best EOS M200 prices in stock today

If you're looking for the best Canon M200 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in September 2019, the Canon EOS M200 is one sought-after compact mirrorless cameras, perfect for vloggers and content creators.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Canon M200 in stock right now. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

Especially sleek and impressively versatile, the Canon EOS M200 blends a wide range of shooting capabilities with a company everyday carry form factor. Sporting a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 image processor, the M200 captures detailed stills, with shooting up to 6.1 frames per second continuous shooting and wide ISO range of 100-25600 to suit working in a variety of conditions. UHD 4K video recording is also supported, as well as in-camera 4K time-lapse movie production for a creative melding of stills and video. The sensor's design also facilitates Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which uses phase-detection autofocus for quick and accurate performance to suit both stills and video use.

Complementing the imaging assets, the M200's slim design incorporates a 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen LCD for intuitive shooting control. The screen has a 180° tilting design, too, to benefit selfie shooting as well as working from high and low angles. Additionally, built-in Wi-Fi with NFC allows for quick and convenient pairing with a smartphone or tablet for wireless image sharing to socials, and Bluetooth is also featured for image sharing too and remote camera control from a mobile device.

The best Canon M200 deals Great stills and 4K video for content creators on the go Sensor: 2415MP APS-C CMOS | Lens mount: EF-M | Video: UHD 4K at 23.98p, Full HD at 29.97p, 59.94p, HD 59.94p, 119.88p | Size: 60 x 44mm | Weight (body only): 130g Compact Affordable Shoots 4K video 4K video is cropped 4K video is cropped No microphone input

Both a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 image processor are used to deliver high sensitivity and fast camera performance to suit both stills and video applications. A flexible ISO 100-25600 range suits working in a variety of lighting conditions, and the processing capabilities minimize noise and afford Auto Lighting Optimizer for notable clarity in various shooting situations.

UHD 4K video recording is also supported at 23.98p, along with Full HD 1080 60p and HD 720 120p settings for slow motion recording. Dual Pixel CMOS AF offers smooth and fast focusing performance in a similar manner to how a camcorder acquires focus. This system integrates two separate photodiodes within each pixel to provide a broad and dense network of phase-detection gathering elements across a majority of the image sensor to reduce focus hunting for faster, more direct control of focus placement. When working with still imagery, this focusing system works to acquire focus quickly and accurately, making it ideally suited to shooting and tracking moving subjects so that critical focus is attained with each shot. Eye Detection AF can also be used for portraiture and helps to prioritize focus on a subject's eye for ensured sharpness.

