The best Canon camera bag in 2021: carry your Canon gear in style and safety!

So you've chosen the best Canon camera, and now you need a bag to put it in. Here's our pick of the best Canon camera bags right now – no matter how much gear you have to carry, or what your budget it.
Canon's kits range from small Elph compacts to full-blown DSLRs with accompanying Canon lenses, flashguns and other camera accessories. Naturally, you’ll need the best Canon camera bag for the kit you want to carry with you – but there's a lot of choice out there. Options range from a pocket-slim pouch to a cavernous camera backpack, so if you're confused about which one you need, we can help.
The most conventional solution for a DSLR camera body with an attached lens, plus an additional lens or two and a flashgun, is a shoulder bag. These are available in various sizes, some of which are better suited to larger, full-frame cameras and pro-grade lenses including a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom. Variants now include messenger bags, which are worn across the body rather than just slung over a shoulder.
For larger camera kits with a greater number of lenses, or maybe a backup body and multiple flashguns, backpacks are usually a better solution. These enable you to spread the load across both shoulders as well as your back and your pelvis. They therefore make carrying weightier kit much more comfortable and less of a strain.
Backpack-style split camera/daypacks are also available, so you can stow your camera kit in one compartment, and pack all your daily travel essentials into another. Let’s take a closer look at the best bags for your Canon camera on the market right now.
Best Canon camera bag in 2021
The Billingham Hadley Pro shoulder bag is a class act, with its fully waterproof canvas-look outer, coupled with full-grain leather and brass fixings. For a photographic shoulder bag, the design is refreshingly slim, and yet there’s enough room inside for a full-frame DSLR body like the Canon 5D Mark IV with an attached 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, plus a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom (without tripod collar) and a pro-grade flashgun like the 600EX II-RT. Two additional front pockets enable extra gear to be stashed away, and the rear zippered pocket is big enough for a tablet. For heavier collections of kit, the optional shoulder pad is worth buying, and additional ‘AVEA’ pockets that can attach to both ends are also available in two sizes. This is easily one of the best bags you can buy for your Canon camera.
Perfect for the Canon enthusiast with a large collection of kit, the Tenba Shootout 32L has sufficient space to accommodate two DSLRs and up to eight additional lenses or other items like flashguns. Smaller 18L and 24L versions of the backpack are also available. The whole of the main compartment is tailored to camera gear, while extra pockets and compartments enable you to stow yet more gear, including a 17-inch laptop. The robust, aluminium frame and ‘pivot fit’ straps give very good protection while also making the backpack particularly comfortable to wear, as the weight is transferred effectively to the back and pelvis. Overall, this is a fantastic backpack for your Canon camera and kit.
Read more: The best camera backpacks
Whether you’re on your daily commute, going for a day out, or just off for a coffee, the Peak Design Everyday Messenger is a really handy messenger bag for stashing your Canon camera kit. Available in 13-inch and 15-inch options, it’s ideal for carrying a medium-sized Canon DSLR kit, plus either a 13-inch or 15-inch laptop, respectively. Innovative design elements include quick-action MagLatch closures, plus a zippered top flap for even faster access to your camera, without opening the whole bag. FlexFold dividers are said to be origami-inspired and, while they work very well to cosset your kit, they can seem a bit unintuitive at first. The Version 2 editions have enhanced weatherproofing and their small inner pockets are made from a more durable fabric.
Read more: The best messenger bags for photographers
Think Tank’s TurnStyle sling-back bags are available in three sizes and two colour options: blue/indigo and charcoal. The Think Tank TurnStyle 20 V2.02 is the largest, but all three have one shoulder strap rather than usual two, and are designed to be worn across the body. A particular bonus is that you can swivel the bags around on their strap, enabling you to get access to your camera and accessories without needing to take the bag off and lay it down. There’s enough room for a full-sized Canon DSLR and up to four additional lenses or other accessories. The 10 edition takes one less lens, and the 5 edition is better suited to mirrorless Canon EOS-M outfits. Each bag has an additional tablet pocket, and an extra front compartment. if you're looking for a sling bag for your Canon camera, these options are top-class.
We love this range of Canon bags - which have been designed to be functional and offering lots of space. This model is a perfect size for many photo enthusiasts, with room for a couple of camera bodies, two or three lenses, and most of accessories that you might carry around on a day's shoot. There is even a pair of loops at the back to strap on a tripod. There are zippered pockets to both the sides and the front which can be used to store things like filters, phones or snacks. There is no rain cover though (or a laptop compatment) – but for the price this bag is excellent value for money.
For the price, this is a really stylish looking bag – and has the distinct benefit of having the Canon logo, to match your EOS camera system. There is enough room to fit in a mid-range DSLR camera with its kit zoom, and still have enough room to fit in another or flashgun in the main compartment. There is a back pocket too for extra space - but this is very much a starter bag (or for when you want to travel light) so don't expect masses of room and piles of pockets.
The very well-protected main compartment of this Manfrotto Reloader 55 Roller Bag has endlessly adjustable dividers, so it can adapt to just about any collection of Canon camera bodies, lenses and other accessories. Additional pockets are built into the lid for safeguarding both a tablet and a laptop of up to 17-inches in size. Further pouches are built into the underside of the flap for smaller accessories. Typical of roller bags, it has a sturdy set of wheels and an extending handle, for easy manoeuvring around anything from train and coach stations to airport terminals. However, when you do need to lift the bag, it’s rather weighty at nearly 5kg even when empty.
Read more: The best roller bags for photographers
To keep your camera kit safe from harm, this Vanguard Supreme 53D Hard Case with Divider Bag offers supreme protection. It’s super-tough, fully dust-proof and waterproof, has steel reinforced padlock rings and an automatic pressure release valve to cope with changes in air pressure and altitude, for example when stowed in the baggage hold of an aircraft. It’s also O-ring sealed to withstand being submerged in water, down to a depth of five metres. The softer side of the case is within, as it comprises a removable soft inner bag with adjustable dividers. There are no less than three carrying handles for lifting the case, plus a set of wheels and a retractable pull-along handle. The wheels are most welcome, given that the case weighs almost 8kg even without anything in it.
Whether you’re commuting to work or going for a grand day out, you’re likely to need more than just your camera kit. Typical of split photography/daypacks, this Manfrotto Street Medium Backpack has two separate compartments. The lower one can accommodate a DSLR with an attached lens, plus two other lenses or similar sized accessories. The upper compartment, with a separate zipper, plays host to all your other daily essentials. Other separate pockets enable you to organise your bits and pieces, and there’s a separate 15-inch laptop compartment. A smaller edition of the bag is also available, which is a better fit for Canon’s mirrorless compact system camera outfits.
This middle-sized bag in Billingham’s 5 Series range – the Billingham 445 – can swallow up one or two Canon DSLR bodies, plus up to eight additional lenses, flashguns and the like. There’s also a full-length front pocket that can accommodate a 13-inch laptop, for which a ‘laptop slip’ is available as an optional extra. Nine different pockets are included, which can be arranged at will to suit different photographic items, and external Delta pockets are also available separately, for attaching to the bag. The quality is fabulous throughout but it’s a relatively heavy bag for your camera and, even though a shoulder pad is included, it can be a strain to carry when fully laden.
Arguably better known for its shoulder bags and backpacks, Lowepro nevertheless makes pouches and bags for small, compact cameras. The Dashpoint range of pouches comes in 10, 20 and 30 options to suit a range of Canon Ixus and PowerShot compact camera sizes, and they’re all available in slate grey or galaxy blue. For small point and shoot cameras, the Lowepro Dashpoint 10 Camera Pouch is likely to be the best fit, but it definitely pays to check the dimensions of your camera before buying. Each edition of the pouch comes with a removable shoulder strap, wide-opening zippers for easy access, and impact-resistant padding.
One of Lowepro’s bigger backpacks, the Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW can hold one or two pro-grade Canon DSLRs and up to eight additional lenses or other accessories, so you don’t need to leave anything behind that you might need when hiking into the hills for a landscape shoot, touring the city for architectural photography, or just about anything else. Access to kit is quick and easy, thanks to four separate access points on the top, rear and both sides of the backpack. For negotiating tricky terrain and climbing over obstacles, there’s a waist band that adds stabilising support as well as providing extra storage for small items, but you can remove this if you need a more streamlined approach. Lowepro’s ActivZone System design ensures a really comfortable fit.
