The best Canon camera bag in 2021: carry your Canon gear in style and safety!

So you've chosen the best Canon camera, and now you need a bag to put it in. Here's our pick of the best Canon camera bags right now – no matter how much gear you have to carry, or what your budget it.

Canon's kits range from small Elph compacts to full-blown DSLRs with accompanying Canon lenses, flashguns and other camera accessories. Naturally, you’ll need the best Canon camera bag for the kit you want to carry with you – but there's a lot of choice out there. Options range from a pocket-slim pouch to a cavernous camera backpack, so if you're confused about which one you need, we can help.

The most conventional solution for a DSLR camera body with an attached lens, plus an additional lens or two and a flashgun, is a shoulder bag. These are available in various sizes, some of which are better suited to larger, full-frame cameras and pro-grade lenses including a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom. Variants now include messenger bags, which are worn across the body rather than just slung over a shoulder.

For larger camera kits with a greater number of lenses, or maybe a backup body and multiple flashguns, backpacks are usually a better solution. These enable you to spread the load across both shoulders as well as your back and your pelvis. They therefore make carrying weightier kit much more comfortable and less of a strain.

Backpack-style split camera/daypacks are also available, so you can stow your camera kit in one compartment, and pack all your daily travel essentials into another. Let’s take a closer look at the best bags for your Canon camera on the market right now.

Best Canon camera bag in 2021

1. Billingham Hadley Pro The simply gorgeous handmade Hadley Pro is one of the best Canon camera bag you can get Specifications Type: Shoulder bag Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 3 Laptop/tablet compartment: Tablet Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: 2 External dimensions: 350 x 120 x 300mm Weight: 1,100g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $248 View at Amazon Prime $262 View at Amazon Prime $262 View at Amazon 258 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Conveniently slim design + Impeccable build quality Reasons to avoid - Shoulder pad sold separately - Not suitable for large collections of kit

The Billingham Hadley Pro shoulder bag is a class act, with its fully waterproof canvas-look outer, coupled with full-grain leather and brass fixings. For a photographic shoulder bag, the design is refreshingly slim, and yet there’s enough room inside for a full-frame DSLR body like the Canon 5D Mark IV with an attached 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, plus a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom (without tripod collar) and a pro-grade flashgun like the 600EX II-RT. Two additional front pockets enable extra gear to be stashed away, and the rear zippered pocket is big enough for a tablet. For heavier collections of kit, the optional shoulder pad is worth buying, and additional ‘AVEA’ pockets that can attach to both ends are also available in two sizes. This is easily one of the best bags you can buy for your Canon camera.

2. Tenba Shootout 32L This top backpack is ideal for larger Canon kits Specifications Type: Backpack Cameras: 2x DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 8 Laptop/tablet compartment: 17-inch Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 5 External dimensions: 380 x 480 x 230mm Weight: 2,722g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $299.95 View at Adorama $338 View at Amazon 127 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Dual front and side access + Generous capacity Reasons to avoid - Quite weighty - Side access only on one side

Perfect for the Canon enthusiast with a large collection of kit, the Tenba Shootout 32L has sufficient space to accommodate two DSLRs and up to eight additional lenses or other items like flashguns. Smaller 18L and 24L versions of the backpack are also available. The whole of the main compartment is tailored to camera gear, while extra pockets and compartments enable you to stow yet more gear, including a 17-inch laptop. The robust, aluminium frame and ‘pivot fit’ straps give very good protection while also making the backpack particularly comfortable to wear, as the weight is transferred effectively to the back and pelvis. Overall, this is a fantastic backpack for your Canon camera and kit.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

3. Peak Design Everyday Messenger The best Canon camera messenger bag Specifications Type: Messenger bag Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 3 Laptop/tablet compartment:: 13-inch or 15-inch Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 3 External dimensions: 300 x 410 x 170mm or 300 x 430 x 180mm Weight: 1,010g or 1,100g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $219.95 View at Amazon $219.95 View at BHPhoto $219.95 View at BHPhoto 39 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Good security and easy access + Grows to hold more kit Reasons to avoid - Internal dividers unintuitive - A bit pricey

Whether you’re on your daily commute, going for a day out, or just off for a coffee, the Peak Design Everyday Messenger is a really handy messenger bag for stashing your Canon camera kit. Available in 13-inch and 15-inch options, it’s ideal for carrying a medium-sized Canon DSLR kit, plus either a 13-inch or 15-inch laptop, respectively. Innovative design elements include quick-action MagLatch closures, plus a zippered top flap for even faster access to your camera, without opening the whole bag. FlexFold dividers are said to be origami-inspired and, while they work very well to cosset your kit, they can seem a bit unintuitive at first. The Version 2 editions have enhanced weatherproofing and their small inner pockets are made from a more durable fabric.

Think Tank’s TurnStyle sling-back bags are available in three sizes and two colour options: blue/indigo and charcoal. The Think Tank TurnStyle 20 V2.02 is the largest, but all three have one shoulder strap rather than usual two, and are designed to be worn across the body. A particular bonus is that you can swivel the bags around on their strap, enabling you to get access to your camera and accessories without needing to take the bag off and lay it down. There’s enough room for a full-sized Canon DSLR and up to four additional lenses or other accessories. The 10 edition takes one less lens, and the 5 edition is better suited to mirrorless Canon EOS-M outfits. Each bag has an additional tablet pocket, and an extra front compartment. if you're looking for a sling bag for your Canon camera, these options are top-class.

(Image credit: Canon)

5. Canon 200DG Deluxe gadget bag Excellent Canon branded bag with lots of space Specifications Type: Shoulder bag Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 3 or 4 Laptop/tablet compartment: No Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 4 External dimensions: 15.5 x 9.1 x 9.3in / 394 x 231 x 236mm Weight: 3.0 lb / 1.36 kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent value + Canon branding + Suitable for 2x DSLR with 2-3 lenses Reasons to avoid - No laptop pocket - Not available in UK

We love this range of Canon bags - which have been designed to be functional and offering lots of space. This model is a perfect size for many photo enthusiasts, with room for a couple of camera bodies, two or three lenses, and most of accessories that you might carry around on a day's shoot. There is even a pair of loops at the back to strap on a tripod. There are zippered pockets to both the sides and the front which can be used to store things like filters, phones or snacks. There is no rain cover though (or a laptop compatment) – but for the price this bag is excellent value for money.

(Image credit: Canon)

6. Canon SB100 shoulder bag Basic budget camera bag - and made by Canon Specifications Type: Shoulder bag Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 2 Laptop/tablet compartment: No Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: 1 External dimensions: 230 x 130 x 170mm Weight: 431g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $58.14 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent value + Canon branding + Suitable for DSLR with kit lens and one other lens Reasons to avoid - Not much room for your kit to grow - Not available in US

For the price, this is a really stylish looking bag – and has the distinct benefit of having the Canon logo, to match your EOS camera system. There is enough room to fit in a mid-range DSLR camera with its kit zoom, and still have enough room to fit in another or flashgun in the main compartment. There is a back pocket too for extra space - but this is very much a starter bag (or for when you want to travel light) so don't expect masses of room and piles of pockets.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

7. Manfrotto Reloader 55 Roller Bag The best roller bag for your Canon camera Specifications Type: Roller bag Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 10 Laptop/tablet compartment: Laptop + Tablet Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 2 External dimensions: 350 x 230 x 550mm Weight: 4,900g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $329 View at Focus Camera $379.88 View at Walmart $759.76 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in wheels and handle + Suitable for carry-on Reasons to avoid - Heavy to lift - Expensive

The very well-protected main compartment of this Manfrotto Reloader 55 Roller Bag has endlessly adjustable dividers, so it can adapt to just about any collection of Canon camera bodies, lenses and other accessories. Additional pockets are built into the lid for safeguarding both a tablet and a laptop of up to 17-inches in size. Further pouches are built into the underside of the flap for smaller accessories. Typical of roller bags, it has a sturdy set of wheels and an extending handle, for easy manoeuvring around anything from train and coach stations to airport terminals. However, when you do need to lift the bag, it’s rather weighty at nearly 5kg even when empty.

8. Vanguard Supreme 53D Hard Case with Divider Bag A hard camera case with a soft centre Specifications Type: Hard case Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 11 Laptop/tablet compartment: None Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: 0 External dimensions: 630 x 520 x 240mm Weight: 7,820g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $299.99 View at BHPhoto $352.23 View at Amazon 49 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Hard shell with removable soft interior + Tough, secure and weather-proof Reasons to avoid - Heavy to carry - Bulky, but smaller sizes are available

To keep your camera kit safe from harm, this Vanguard Supreme 53D Hard Case with Divider Bag offers supreme protection. It’s super-tough, fully dust-proof and waterproof, has steel reinforced padlock rings and an automatic pressure release valve to cope with changes in air pressure and altitude, for example when stowed in the baggage hold of an aircraft. It’s also O-ring sealed to withstand being submerged in water, down to a depth of five metres. The softer side of the case is within, as it comprises a removable soft inner bag with adjustable dividers. There are no less than three carrying handles for lifting the case, plus a set of wheels and a retractable pull-along handle. The wheels are most welcome, given that the case weighs almost 8kg even without anything in it.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

9. Manfrotto Street Medium Backpack This camera bag and daypack hybrid is ideal for camera kit and daily essentials Specifications Type: Backpack Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 2 Laptop/tablet compartment: 15-inch Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 3 External dimensions: 280 x 150 x 460mm Weight: 1,100g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Dual photo and daypack compartment + Sensible size for a day out Reasons to avoid - Limited space for gear - Lack of color options

Whether you’re commuting to work or going for a grand day out, you’re likely to need more than just your camera kit. Typical of split photography/daypacks, this Manfrotto Street Medium Backpack has two separate compartments. The lower one can accommodate a DSLR with an attached lens, plus two other lenses or similar sized accessories. The upper compartment, with a separate zipper, plays host to all your other daily essentials. Other separate pockets enable you to organise your bits and pieces, and there’s a separate 15-inch laptop compartment. A smaller edition of the bag is also available, which is a better fit for Canon’s mirrorless compact system camera outfits.

10. Billingham 445 A luxurious bag – even by Billingham’s standards – for bigger budgets Specifications Type: Shoulder bag Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 8 Laptop/tablet compartment: 13-inch (optional sleeve) Tripod attachment: Optional straps Additional compartments: 4 External dimensions: 430 x 250 x 300mm Weight: 2,100g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $435 View at Amazon $471 View at Amazon 25 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Top-notch craftmanship + Capacious main compartment Reasons to avoid - Handmade quality makes it expensive - Weighs over 2kg

This middle-sized bag in Billingham’s 5 Series range – the Billingham 445 – can swallow up one or two Canon DSLR bodies, plus up to eight additional lenses, flashguns and the like. There’s also a full-length front pocket that can accommodate a 13-inch laptop, for which a ‘laptop slip’ is available as an optional extra. Nine different pockets are included, which can be arranged at will to suit different photographic items, and external Delta pockets are also available separately, for attaching to the bag. The quality is fabulous throughout but it’s a relatively heavy bag for your camera and, even though a shoulder pad is included, it can be a strain to carry when fully laden.

11. Lowepro Dashpoint 10 Camera Pouch Need a bag for a compact camera? This one is small and lightweight but durable Specifications Type: Pouch Cameras: Compact Additional lenses/accessories: None Laptop/tablet compartment: None Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: Memory card pocket External dimensions: 93 x 60 x 134mm Weight: 100g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $15.99 View at Amazon $31.06 View at Walmart 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Clever design + Tough but lightweight Reasons to avoid - Others are cheaper - Less protective than a hard case

Arguably better known for its shoulder bags and backpacks, Lowepro nevertheless makes pouches and bags for small, compact cameras. The Dashpoint range of pouches comes in 10, 20 and 30 options to suit a range of Canon Ixus and PowerShot compact camera sizes, and they’re all available in slate grey or galaxy blue. For small point and shoot cameras, the Lowepro Dashpoint 10 Camera Pouch is likely to be the best fit, but it definitely pays to check the dimensions of your camera before buying. Each edition of the pouch comes with a removable shoulder strap, wide-opening zippers for easy access, and impact-resistant padding.

12. Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW The best Canon camera bag for landscape photography and hiking Specifications Type: Backpack Cameras: 2x DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 8 Laptop/tablet compartment: 15-inch Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 1 External dimensions: 348 x 270 x 488mm Weight: 2,600g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $249.88 View at Focus Camera $269.99 View at Adorama Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Various entry points + Removable chunky waistband Reasons to avoid - A bit bulky - Fairly heavy

One of Lowepro’s bigger backpacks, the Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW can hold one or two pro-grade Canon DSLRs and up to eight additional lenses or other accessories, so you don’t need to leave anything behind that you might need when hiking into the hills for a landscape shoot, touring the city for architectural photography, or just about anything else. Access to kit is quick and easy, thanks to four separate access points on the top, rear and both sides of the backpack. For negotiating tricky terrain and climbing over obstacles, there’s a waist band that adds stabilising support as well as providing extra storage for small items, but you can remove this if you need a more streamlined approach. Lowepro’s ActivZone System design ensures a really comfortable fit.

