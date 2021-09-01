The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals in September 2021

The best Samsung S20 deals can be difficult to find, and that's where we come in. We've scoured the web so that you don't have to, to find the very best Samsung Galaxy S20 offers currently available. Now that the Galaxy S21 is here, S20 deals are getting better and better.

If you're interested in a 5G handset, the Samsung Galaxy S20 should be a contender (but note there is also a 4G option in some areas too if you want a slightly cheaper option and don't need or have access to 5G). The S20 features a 6.2-inch screen with a rapid 120Hz refresh rate, but what really interests us, and will interest you too, is the camera phone's photographic credentials – and its three rear lenses.

Surprisingly, Samsung opted for the phone’s highest resolution camera to power the telephoto experience rather than the main snapper, combining a 64MP sensor combined with a 3x zoom lens. The main 12MP camera that has an f/1.8 aperture and 1.8 micron pixels. Both the main and telephoto cameras feature optical image stabilization, while the third camera, a 12MP ultra-wide doesn’t.

Launched in March 2020, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of a family of handsets that were released: the Galaxy S20, alongside the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, brought new camera systems to the entire line, and now the Galaxy S20 can be snapped up at bargain prices – now that the Samsung Galaxy S21 family has been launched. Simply scroll down to see all of the offers we've got lined up for you...

Remember the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes in a choice of colors – Cosmic gray, Cloud blue and Cloud pink – so you can choose which shade best reflects you. And it's worth noting that the Galaxy S20 5G offers 128GB storage with 12GB RAM, as standard - with the option to expand storage by slotting in a microSD card.

