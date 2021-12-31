The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals in January 2022

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals are difficult to spot – that's why we've created this guide: If you like big phablet phones with lots of power and great cameras, then you'll want to check out the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals we have lined up for you below. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 followed in the steps of its 2020 brother – the Samsung Galaxy S20 – and 2019's Note 10 and it's a great all-rounder.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs Want to upgrade to a Samsung cell phone with a stunning screen and impressive imaging capabilities? This could be the smartphone for you... Front camera: 10MP | Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Operating system: Android 10 | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Dimensions: 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm | Weight: 192g Prime View at Amazon Excellent three-camera array Stunning screen Plastic back Display is big which could be a plus or minus: could be unwieldy if you've small hands

Samsung released the Galaxy Note 20 series last year introducing two models: the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 goes big in every way, with a 6.7-inch display, and a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution (393ppi). It has pleasingly flat edges and sports a pretty standard 60Hz refresh rate, (the Ultra has the better 120Hz refresh rate).

Fitted with three cameras, it's easier than ever to capture your favorite memories. With 3x hybrid optical zoom and 30x space zoom, plus high performance in low lighting, you can snap away knowing you'll get great shots every time.

If you want a budget camera phone, then you will probably want to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e. And if you live somewhere you can take advantage of 5G, then you should definitely look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. It's also worth noting that the smaller Samsung Galaxy S21 and its family are now on sale.

• Read more: Best 5G phones

Below, you can discover all the best deals that we have found today for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which will enable you to make the best possible choice. Make sure to choose the right color to match your style and decide how much storage you need.

Category Back to Mobile Cell Phones Price Any Price Showing 1 of 2 deals Filters ☰ SORT BY Price (low to high) Price (high to low) Product Name (A to Z) Product Name (Z to A) Retailer name (A to Z) Retailer name (Z to A) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 1 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G... Amazon $767.86 View Load more deals

Read more

Best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals

Best phone cases

Best camera phones

Best phablets

Best budget camera phones

Best SIM only deals available today

Mobile photography tips