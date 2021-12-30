Best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals in January 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched in 2018, and back then it was one of the best camera phones and Android smartphones that money could buy.

Several years on, and it has become one of the best value handsets that you can buy – and if you shop well there are some great Samsung Galaxy S9 deals out there (and this guide is designed to make it really easy to spot the best buy for you).

The Galaxy S9 is one of a family of two handsets. If you want a bigger screen, and two rear cameras then you should check out Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. However, the Galaxy S9 is the best choice if you want value - offering a 12 megapixel f/1.5 main camera, a 5.8 inch screen, a 3000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In the table below, you can see all the best deals that we have found today... allowing you to make the best choice. Remember the Samsung Galaxy S9 comes in a choice of colors - black, grey, blue and purple. And you will also have to make a choice about how much storage you need – there are 64GB and 256GB options available.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S9 deals

