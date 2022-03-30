The best Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV deals and prices in March 2022

If you're looking for the best Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in September 2020 the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV has been a highly sought-after camera from Olympus.

With a new 20MP sensor, incrementally improved in-body image stabilization and a new flip-down and tiltable monitor, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV has plenty to shout about. Retaining the 4K video and attractive styling that made the Mark III so attractive to consumers, the Mark IV is sure to be favorite for anyone looking for an entry-level camera that can do pretty much everything.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is sleek, stylish and unbelievably lightweight. With an upgraded 20MP sensor and improvements made to the autofocus, this Micro Four Thirds camera looks set to impress.

Olympus may have recently grabbed headlines with its shock sale, but the launch of the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV shows that it’s very much business as usual for the imaging company - its even launch a new camera the Olympus OM-1

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV vs Mark III vs Mark II

One of the key new features for the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is the welcome addition of a 20MP Live MOS sensor, which is a boost from the previous generation’s 16MP sensor. This brings the E-M10 series in line with the latest versions of the E-M5 and E-M1 series, which are both also using 20MP sensors.

The Mark IV also features a compact in-body image stabilization unit with up to 4.5 EV steps of compensation and 15 fps high-speed sequential shooting. There’s also improved Continuous AF precision for continuous focusing on moving subjects. Meanwhile, the Face Priority/ Eye Priority AF is now able to focus on faces in profile or looking down, which should help ensure that users can capture sharp portraits even at unconventional angles.

The Mark IV retains the 4K video capabilities of the Mark III, but has the added advantage of a tilting LCD monitor that can flip down 180º for self-facing video shooting and vlogging. Meanwhile, as you would expect in a camera like the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, there is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built into the camera body as well. Overall, this is a great camera for anyone wanting to take solid stills or 4K video.

