The best Macbook Pro 13 deals in June 2022: prices and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Macbook Pro 13" M2 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the M2 chipped Macbook Pro 13" is the most talked about laptop for photo and video editing, and offers outstanding for the price.

Designed for photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, music producers, and other content creators, the Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro delivers the power to drive demanding creative applications, allowing professionals to get more done in less time thanks to the new M2 chip.

Currently available for pre-order, the new 13-inch Macbook Pro is set to be available from 24 June 2022…

Pre-Order Macbook Pro 13" M2 at Apple (US) (opens in new tab)



Pre-order Macbook Pro 13" M2 at Apple (UK) (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

The best Macbook Pro 13 M2 deals Speed and portability meets high-end desktop performance, in a laptop! Processor : Apple M2 | CPU: 8-core | GPU: 10-core | Screen size: 13.3" (2560 x 1600) | Storage: 256GB up to 2TB SSD | Size: 15.6 x 304 x 210mm | Weight (body only): 1.4kg / 3.0 Ib Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Powerful M2 chip up to 24GB of RAM up to 2TB SSD Older design Expensive once upgraged

The M2 chip (opens in new tab) begins the next generation of Apple's silicon, with even more speed and power efficiency introduced by the M1 chip. You can rip through workflows with a more powerful 8-core CPU. Create stunning graphics with a lightning‑fast 10‑core GPU. Work with more streams of 4K and 8K ProRes video with the high-performance media engine, and do it all at once with up to 24GB of faster unified memory.

The high-performance media engine on M2 supports ProRes encode and decode, so you can play and edit up to 11 streams of 4K ProRes video and up to 2 streams of 8K ProRes video, including 4K ProRes video shot on iPhone 13 Pro (opens in new tab). and convert projects to ProRes up to 3x faster than before. All this makes the new Macbook Pro 13" M2 one of the best laptops for photo a video editing, whether your in your home office or taking your office on the road, this new laptop take tackle any task you throw at it.

