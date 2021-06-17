The best Mac printers in 2021

What's the best Mac printer available today? Well, it largely depends on what you want it for. Are you mainly interested in printing photos, documents, or other things like CD labels? What size prints do you need? Do you want to print on the road, at home, or at your studio?

How many people need to access your Apple Mac printer? How much are you likely to be printing, day in, day out? Do you need built-in functionality for scanning, copying and faxing too, or is that just a waste of your money? Are you primarily interested in photos, in which case a dedicated photo printer like the Epson XP-970 might be best.

Once you've answered these questions, you'll have a better idea about what kind of printer you're looking for. And this article will help you find the best Mac printer for your needs, as we pick the finest models available today.

All of these Mac printers, of course, support printing from your Apple iMac, MacBook, or Mac Mini. And many of them support wireless printing from your iPhone and iPad too, via Apple's free AirPrint app.

Best Mac printers in 2021

(Image credit: Canon)

Want a Mac printer for printing images on glossy photo paper, but which also does a good job on documents? Then the Canon PIXMA TS8320 is our top pick (sold as the Canon PIXMA TS8350 in Europe).

This inkjet printer uses six inks, rather than the usual five, and the quality of prints is first-rate, with excellent color rendition, tonal range and retention of fine detail in images.

Speeds of 15ppm (pages per minute) in mono and 10ppm for color are decent for a photo-focused printer. Plus you get duplex printing, a scanner with a maximum resolution of 2400 x 4800dpi, and SD card compatibility.

The rear tray can handle anything from small media up to A4/8.5x14-inch paper, and holds a maximum 20 sheets of photo paper or 100 sheets of plain paper. Meanwhile the front cassette holds another 100 sheets of plain paper. You can connect via Wi-Fi or USB, and AirPrint is supported, making it easy to print wirelessly via your Mac, iPhone and/or iPad.

See also: Best Mac webcams

(Image credit: Epson)

2. Epson WorkForce WF110 The best Mac printer for MacBook users on the move Specifications Max print size: A4 Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi Print speed: 7 ppm (black) or 4 ppm (color) Connectivity: Micro USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Dimensions: 31 x 6.1 x 15.5cm Weight: 1.6kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Best Buy Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact and lightweight + Rechargeable battery + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest to run

Want to print from your MacBook while on the move? With diminutive dimensions of 31 x 6.1 x 15.5cm and relatively light at 1.6kg, the Epson WorkForce WF-110W is pretty easy to transport from place to place. And for a portable printer, it does a surprisingly good job.

Prints from its pigment inks are high quality, with a maxiumum resolution of 5,760 x 1,440dpi, and smudge-free. It has a rechargeable Li-ion battery built in, which allows you to print up to 50 pages on a single charge.

It's easy to set up using the 3.7cm screen. You can connected your MacBook via Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct, and AirPrint is supported. Admittedly, its inkjet cartridges aren't the cheapest, and it's not the fastest printer in general. But otherwise this is an excellent choice for taking on the road.

(Image credit: Canon)

3. Canon Pixma TR150 Another great MacBook printer for those on the move Specifications Max print size: A4 Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi Print speed: 27ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions: 322 x 185 x 66mm Weight: 2.1kg Reasons to buy + Compact and portable + Lightweight + Device-free printing Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest

Another great choice from printing from your MacBook while on the move, the Pixma TR150 has a compact size and light weight for maximum portability.

Whether you're printing on envelopes, plain paper and glossy photo paper, its dedicated pigment black ink gives you sharp text, while its dye-based colors provide vivid and attractive hues. The battery can be charged in two hours 20 minutes, giving you a generous 330 pages.

A clever quick-fire printing feature allows you to store up to five custom templates, so you can print contracts and forms straight from the printer without any device being connected. Otherwise, you can print over WiFi, with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands supported, along with AirPrint.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon PIXMA TS6320 The best Mac printer for glossy photo prints Specifications Max Print Size: A4 Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi Print speed: 19 secs (6x4; standard quality) Connectivity: USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Dimensions: 376 x 359 x 141mm Weight: 6.3kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime Low Stock View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon 49 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + 8 separate inks + Intuitive interface + Affordable Reasons to avoid - No SD card slot

Another excellent printer going up to A3+ sizes, the Canon PIXMA TS6320 (called the PIXMA TS6350 in Europe) is a great choice if you're mainly interested in glossy photo prints.

That said, for a dye-based inkjet printer, it actually also does a good job on matte and fine art media. (As with the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300, you can create borderless prints on these papers). And mono prints look good, too, with rich, deep blacks. But shiny images are where it truly excels, providing vivid color with real 'pop', and an ultra-smooth finish.

That's partly thanks to a sophisticated 'Optimum Image Generating System' that really pushes boundaries in terms of ink formulation in a mid-range printer. You also get soft-proofing and hard-proofing options in the in-built software, plus a Media Configuration Tool, to help you optimise your prints.

Beyond that, running costs are reasonable, if not cheap. Print speeds are impressive, at 19 secs for a standard quality 6x4 photos. And you get high-speed USB and wired Ethernet ports, as well as 2.4GHz and 5GHz built-in Wi-Fi, with support for AirPrint.

(Image credit: Canon)

5. Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 The best Mac printer for A3 photo printing Specifications Max print size: 13 x 19 inches Resolution: 4800 x 2400dpi Print speed: 6 minutes 30 secs (13x19 inch, standard quality Connectivity: USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, BT Dimensions: 639 x 379 x 200mm (25.2 x 15.0 x 7.9in) Weight: 14.4kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Canon Reasons to buy + High print quality + Great mono prints + Useful proofing software Reasons to avoid - No scanner

Need to print photos at A3? Then the best Mac printer we can recommend is the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300, which is suitable for a range of paper sizes including 6x4, 5x7, A4, A3 and A3 plus.

The quality from this printer is quite astonishingly detailed, and will really make your images sing at larger sizes, whether you want them for framing or a physical portfolio. There are 10 separate ink cartridges in total, and a special 'chroma optimizer' ensures great results on both glossy and matte prints.

Unusually, you can even create borderless prints on matte and fine-art media, rather than just on glossy photo paper. And the soft proofing and hard proofing tools in the in-built software make it easy to get optimal results.

There's a nice 3-inch LCD screen that's easy to use in practice, and connectivity is excellent, with built-in Wi-Fi supporting AirPrint, as well as Ethernet and a high-speed USB port. On the downside, it takes a while to print each photo, but it is worth the wait.

(Image credit: Epson)

6. Epson SureColor SC-P5000 The best Mac printer for large-format printing Specifications Max print size: A2 Resolution: 2880 x 1440 dpi Print speed: 10ppm Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB (compatible with USB 2.0) Dimensions: 863 x 766 x 406mm Weight: 52kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 17-inch printing head + High resolution + Large format prints Reasons to avoid - Expensive

A large-format printer allows you to print your photographs at large sizes for sale, display or exhibition, as well as other large media such as posters. And the best Mac printer for these purposes is the Epson SureColor SC-P5000, which goes up to A2 in size. Using ultrachrome HDX inks, this printer delivers excellent print quality, with accurate and vibrant colors thanks to an internal color calibration sensor.

This printer is not for everyone. Weighing 52kg, it's by no means portable, and its extensive dimensions (863 x 766 x 406mm) means you'll need a lot of space to put it in. Plus it's very expensive to buy.

That said, the running costs per print are quite economical. And on the whole, if you need your prints to be both professional and large, this is the best Mac printer for your needs.

(Image credit: Epson)

7. Epson Workforce WF-2830 The best Mac printer for those on a budget Specifications Max print size: A4 Resolution: 5760dpi Print speed: 10/5ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions: 375x300x218mm Weight: 5.2kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart Low Stock View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Low price + Automatic document feeder + Copy, scan and fax Reasons to avoid - Not the best for photos

On a tight budget? Then we recommend the Epson WorkForce WF-2830DWF. With only four color inks, it's not the best choice for printing photos. But for documents and other files, it offers outstanding value at a very low price

For a start, it's multifunctional, so you can use it to scan, copy and fax as well as print. It also comes with some smart features, including a 30-page automatic document feeder and double-sided printing.

Epson’s inks provide vibrant and clear prints at an affordable cost, and each color is supplied individually, so you only replace those that you need. With Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct, you can send your documents to print from smart devices, and AirPrint is supported too.

(Image credit: Epson)

8. Epson EcoTank ET-7750 The best Mac printer for photos with low running costs Specifications Max print size: 11 x 17 inches Resolution: 5760 x 1440dpi Print speed: 26 seconds (6x4 standard quality) Connectivity: WiFi, USB, Ethernet Dimensions: 479 x 356 x 148 mm Weight: 8.7kg Reasons to buy + Cartridge-free + High ink capacity + Economic to run Reasons to avoid - Expensive to buy

Want to print lots of photos, without it costing the Earth, both environmentally and financially? Then check out this clever, eco-friendly printer. Despite its relatively high price, its refillable ink tank system keeps the running costs low over time. Plus it comes with enough ink included to print 3,400 photos, which is certainly not to be sneezed at.

The ET-7750 is a three-in-one device offering printing up to A3 (although this doesn't include glossy photos) and scan and copy functionality up to A4. You can switch between tasks with the two front loading paper trays and a rear speciality media feed for thicker media up to A3, including envelopes and CD labels.

It also offers automatic A4 double-sided printing, comes with a 10.9 inch touchscreen, and connects via USB, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct, with AirPrint support.

(Image credit: Xerox)

9. Xerox WorkCentre 6515dni printer The best Mac printer for a small team Specifications Max print size: A4 Resolution: 1,200 x 2,400dpi Print speed: 28ppm Connectivity: Wi-Fi Dimensions: 42 x 50.6 x 50cm Weight: 30.7kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Dell 563 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Low running costs + Fast prints + Large capacity Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

All the printers for Mac we've featured so far have been inkjet printers. But if you're running a small team, and doing a lot of printing, it's more economical over the long-term to invest in a laser printer. Both because of the lower per-print cost of toner ink, and because you'll spend less time waiting for prints.

We recommend the Xerox WorkCentre 6515dni printer, which can connect to up to seven people via via Ethernet Cable, high-speed USB 3.0, or wirelessly via Apple AirPrint. Print quality is high, with a maximum resolution of 1,200 x 2,400dpi, and you can print up to 28 pages per minute.

There's a generous capacity of 250 sheets. Duplex printing and booklet printing are both included. And as well as color and mono printing, you can also scan, copy and fax. It's not the cheapest, but you get a lot for your money.

(Image credit: HP)

10. HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP479fdw The best Mac printer for a busy office Specifications Max print size: A4 Resolution: 600dpi Print speed: 27ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Dimensions: 416 x 472 x 400mm Weight: 23.4kg Reasons to buy + Fast print speeds + Good connectivity + Large capacity Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Do you work in a busy office, and need a laser printer that can handle a lot of volume, at high speeds? Then the HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP479fdw is the best tool for the job.

It has a 50-sheet auto document feeder, and if you need more, an optional 550-sheet supplemental paper input tray is available. Print speeds of up to 27 pages per minute keep everything flowing smoothly, and while the resolution of 600dpi isn't the highest, if you're mainly printing documents rather than photos, it should certainly be good enough.

The MFP479fdw also features auto duplex, as well as copying, scanning and faxing. Along with USB connectivity, it's Wi-Fi enabled, and supports AirPrint and Google Cloud Print.

Read more:

Best portable printers

Best photo printer

Best large format printer

Best compact printer

Best laser printer

Best photo paper for inkjet printers

Best online photo printing services

Best wireless printer

Best 3D printers

Best laptop stands